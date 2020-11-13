A vendor for the Parade of Lights and a Shop Small proclamation are among items on the Sidney City Council agenda when it meets virtually in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16.
All city meetings are being held virtually now, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The public is invited to participate still, however, either by phone or by Zoom.
The meeting ID is 915 6626 3649 and the pass code is 244317 for Zoom. The phone number is 1-253-215-8782.
Mayor Norby will take roll call at the beginning of the meeting. for each agenda item, the Mayor will request public comment, then council member comment, after which, he will request a motion on the item.
Individuals making comments should say their name prior to speaking, and should not speak over or at he same time as someone else. Those joining the meeting should also keep their phones on mute when not speaking.
“Public participation is extremely important to the city of Sidney, so we ask that the public participate by retrieving our agendas off the city of Sidney website,” City Clerk/Treasurer Jessica Chamberlin said. “Mayor Norby must keep in mind the safety of city staff and the city council, and must keep the risk of everyone getting sick at the same time as limited as possible.”
Other items on the Monday, Nov. 16 agenda for the Sidney City Council include the TBID budget, a 4-way stop at West Side School at Fifth and 11th, a parking request for west side of the 400 block of 10th Avenue Southeast, a zone change from R-3 to B2 at 711 Lincoln Avenue South, an ordinance repealing the Park and Rec Board, a 2020 Public Works report, sidewalk and curb gutter replacement for Third Street Southwest Lots 5 & 6, Block 18, and a variety of other reports and matters.