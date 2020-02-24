Mark E. Kraft has been named the new chief of police for the city of Sidney. Kraft, who joined the Sidney Police Department in 2010, was selected by the Sidney City Council after a hiring committee considered several candidates for the position.
Kraft replaces retiring Sidney Chief of Police Frank DiFonzo, who announced his retirement more than a month ago after 50 years of law enforcement service.
Kraft was selected from a group of five candidates, Sidney Mayor Rick Norby said.
“It was an interview committee that I put together,” Norby explained. “We had five candidates that we interviewed, including Mark. He was by far the most qualified person of the five people we interviewed, and I believe he’s going to take us in the right direction that we need to be moving forward.”
Kraft will assume the chief of police position on April 1, 2020, after serving on the Sidney Police Department for a decade.
“The job title that he basically had was assistant police chief,” Norby said, “but in all reality it’s actually referred to as the police captain. Moving forward, he will be the police chief.”
Kraft was unavailable for comment at press time. He will be interviewed in an upcoming article detailing his new responsibilities and his goals in the position.