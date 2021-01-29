Monday night’s Sidney City Council meeting will be open to the public once again, but with masks required. Those who wish to participate virtually may still do so via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/y8e4z76b or by calling in with the number 253-215-8782.
The meeting ID is 713 080 5898, and the pass code is 249564.
A Montana legislative update for January 2021, a conditional use permit for an electronic sign for Boys and Girls Club, and an emergency COVID-19 policy are among items on the agenda for the meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m.
Other items on the agenda include visitors from the Sunrise Women’s Clinic, and Jason Schrader, who will talk about fundraising for an electronic sign for the city’s new corner lot on Central Avenue and Second Street.
A variety of committee appointments are planed and several committee reports will also be discussed. Among these, Public Works Director Jeff Hintz will talk about the Fourth Avenue Water Project.