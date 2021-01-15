The Sidney City Council will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, instead of Monday, due to the Martin Luther King holiday.
The city is transitioning back to a partially in person meeting, first by having city council and staff return, while having the public continue to participate via Zoom. The intent is to be fully open to the public by the first meeting in February, with Zoom still optional for those who wish.
Items on the agenda include second reading of an ordinance changing the police department retirement from PERS to MPORS and second reading of an ordinance updating the water code, as well as a church variance requested by Pella, election of city council president, and various committee and department reports.
The Zoom link for the meeting is
The Meeting ID is 928 1716 6545 and pass code is 007844.
You can also call in at 1-253-215-8782.