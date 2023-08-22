City Hall

Sidney Clerk and Treasurer Jessica Chamberlin (right) with Utility Clerk Schmierer (middle) and Deputy Clerk Treasurer BreeAnn Shanks (left) at City Hall. 

 Greg Hitchcock

The preliminary city budget for fiscal year 2023-2024 was unanimously approved by the Sidney city council Monday night. It awaits final approval of the board at its next meeting on Sept. 5 right before a public hearing on the budget.

Property taxes are anticipated to decrease this fiscal year with a savings of $7.68 per $100,000 assessed property value; $23.04 for an assessed property value of $300,000 and $46.09 for an assessed property valued at $600,000.



