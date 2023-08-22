The preliminary city budget for fiscal year 2023-2024 was unanimously approved by the Sidney city council Monday night. It awaits final approval of the board at its next meeting on Sept. 5 right before a public hearing on the budget.
Property taxes are anticipated to decrease this fiscal year with a savings of $7.68 per $100,000 assessed property value; $23.04 for an assessed property value of $300,000 and $46.09 for an assessed property valued at $600,000.
City Treasurer Jessica Chamberlin presented the budget to the council.
According to Chamberlin, the total taxable value of property in Sidney had an increase of $414,639 or from $10.4 million to $10.8 million.
Among the allocations of the taxable revenue,
$19,958 will go to the Sidney-Richland County Airport
$76,920 will go to Comprehensive Liability and Property Liability insurance
$41,000 will go to storm disaster
$277,806 will go to payroll
$398,939 will go towards employee group health
$85,000 will go to the Fire Relief Agency
$130,000 will go towards the Sidney-Richland County Library.
“The contract is currently being reviewed by the county to continue the joint library,” Chamberlin said. “Should they reject the joint library agreement or the city doesn’t agree to continue to fund $130,000 to the library, (the city) may switch the $130,000 to general fund revenue and expenditures.”
Among the biggest capital expenditures for fiscal year 2023-2024 is the water tower project.
“The tower project will be started in the spring and finish next year,” Chamberlin said.
An estimated $245,000 will be spent on replacing the old water tower with a modern one using a 20-year low-interest bond.
Another large capital project is the remodeling of city hall that will use ARPA funds in the amount of $1,643,500. This project allows the expansion of city hall with improvements in lighting, air, and handicap accessibility.
Marijuana excise tax is treated like oil and gas, Chamberlin said. She said the city will use it in the general fund and use it as discretionary income to offset any increases in property taxes.
Sidney is continuing to save on future projects like upgrading the tennis courts and adding pickle ball courts; a purchase of a fire truck; and upgrades to the Svarre pool.
The public is welcome to send comments to city hall ahead of the public meeting in writing and attend the public meeting in person and over Zoom.