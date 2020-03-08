Save the date! Local “E-rase your E-waste” organizers have announced this year’s dates for their annual spring e-cycling event in Sidney and Fairview.
“We’ve been hearing from folks already wondering when the next collection is, so we thought we’d get the word out now on the dates and follow up with additional details later,” Heather Luinstra, the new program coordinator, said this week. “For 2020 the spring collection dates will be Friday and Saturday, May 1 and 2, with the Sidney event being held both days and the Fairview event just on Saturday.”
While times are still being set, the collection site for Sidney is once again at the Richland County Shop at 2140 W. Holly in Sidney, next to the Fairgrounds. The Fairview collection site is yet to be determined.
“We really appreciate the support shown this event, which is now in its sixteenth year,” Luinstra said. “We’ve collected more than a half million pounds of outdated electronics from this area since “E-rase you E-waste” was initiated in 2005, which gives you some idea of the need for this kind of program.”
The e-cycler for the event is again Yellowstone E-waste Solutions of Billings, Luinstra said, which provides its services for FREE with the exception of a small charge for hard drive removal and certificates of destruction.
Additional information on times, the Fairview location and accepted items will be announced soon, she added.