While Martin Luther King Jr. Day normally means a day off of work or school for most people, AmeriCorps members across the country use the holiday as an opportunity to serve their communities. AmeriCorps members serve on this day to honor Martin Luther King’s commitment to making America a better place for everyone. This year, Communities in Action Corps chose to honor Martin Luther King Jr. by hosting a letter writing contest for ninth grade students at Sidney High School. In Dr. King’s “I Have A Dream” speech, he outlined his vision of a better world. As a tribute, the students were asked to define their vision of a better Montana.
The following students’ letters were chosen to be published in the Sidney Herald and sent to Gov. Bullock because they provided inspirational and insightful solutions to the concerns they believe are prominent in Sidney, eastern Montana, and the whole state. These letters are the beginnings of their journey to fight for their visions and while some information may be incorrect or subjective, it's important for them to know that they are allowed to be heard.
Third place
My name is Lexi Morlock, I’m in 9th grade. I was told by my English teacher, Mr. Shaw, to write this letter. At first, I was reluctant, but now I find myself enjoying writing this letter. I like going to school, usually it is pretty fun, but it has its moments. I also like seeing my friends, and I like learning.
Not a lot of teens feel the same way I do, and it can get pretty linely sometimes. I love reading, (right now I’m reading the “Harry Potter” series again) and it is going pretty good so far. I also love reading about politics and government; it is what interests me the most, but generally I like any type of book genre. I care about my country and I care about my family too. But most of all I thik friends and friendship are the most important thing. They’re like the family you choose for yourself. I like to think how I can make everything better or at least upgrade it. For example, an essay that is due for English. I try to think how I can make this better. I learned from my 8th grade computer teacher, Mrs. Holler that you can make everything better and better. Everything can improve. I really want to go into politics and/or law. (I’m still figuring it out.) Sometimes I think how I can make Montana and my hometown, Sidney, better so it can benefit everyone.
First, Sidney could really, really benefit from some new retail stores. We have no clothing stores! Except for some boutiques, but they aren’t the greatest. It can be expensive to order off of Amazon, or something of that sort. Not to mention, when you buy clothes online, you don’t know if they are going to fit! They can also take a long time to come. It is just very unreliable and a hassle for everyone. Now, to be fair, there is some people who like to shop online, but they are just weird. We need some more entertainment. There is not a lot of stuff to do in Sidney. We do have parks, but they are mostly for little kids. We do have a movie theater, but it’s extremely old. We don't have a recreational center, or an arcade, or something like that. There's nothing to do. I think we need some more entertainment sources, Besides, there is a lot of benefits to it. Teens will have something to do, so they aren't causing trouble, or getting into trouble, or doing not smart stuff. Even, in small towns and that I think could use some entertainment. Something for teens and older kids to do. I also think the school systems in Sidney could use some work. The school systems also don't have a lot of money. I think that we could really use some more. We could improve our education and just make the whole school system better. After all, we are part of the future generation of America. Education is very valuable and important. We all need to be educated to make good and right decisions. We just can't have a generation of dumb, uneducated people.
A serious concern that I have is in Billings, MT. Billings is four hours away from Sidney. I have heard from various sources, and people who live there, that the school system is horrible. I heard that there is gangs, and just a really bad environment. Someone needs to do something about that. In all, I love being in Montana. The winters here can just get horrendous though, but I'm used to it. There is so many great National Parks, Yellowstone, and a bunch of history here. I think Montana is a great state. It really is beautiful.
As my 8th grade computer teacher said, "You can make everything better and better." Everything can improve. I like to think of ways that I can make the state of Montana better. According to various news sources, the glaciers in Glacier National Park are shrinking. That can disrupt the whole ecosystem, and the animals that live there. I think that we need to contribute to help to stop global warming. We should also get electric cars. Now, Montana is very big, and the towns/cities are spaced far apart, I think that electric cars can be beneficial. Electric cars are high performance and low maintenance. They reduce emissions, and they are energy efficient. Since, Montana is big, we should install charging stations. Like a gas stations, but for electric cars. We should install them every so many miles, to ensure that the car doesn't die in the middle of nowhere. If I would continue writing, then this letter would be another three pages, so I will end it here.
Second place
My name is SheaLi Seitz and I’m a high school freshman from Sidney. I am 15 years old and I participate in the Sidney Eaglettes Cheer and Dance team and track team. My mom works at Tractor Supply Company and my dad lives in Florida and works for Union Pacific Rail Road. I have lived in Montana since I was four years old. I love living in Montana but there is a definite problem that needs to be resolved. Montana has had the highest suicide rate for years and that’s such a sad problem that can be resolved. I lost one of my best friends last year to suicide and seeing how it affected me and people around me is one of the worst feelings you could possibly imagine. I would love to make it more known to the citizens of Montana on how much of an issue it truly is. This topic is such a big deal to me and a lot of people in my small town. The town of Sidney has had a fatality because of suicide every year and I want to find a way to be able to make a solution to solving this tragic problem.
I know that the word of Montana’s suicide rates have been spread around but I don’t think that it really has been as affective as it potentially can be. With how high the rates are in the state and how small our population is, I would love if in schools we would be able to talk about it without teachers shutting us down. Students have wanted to make a “club” where it will teach you about how we can help change how high the rates are in Montana and have brought it up to the school but they never get back to the students.
I would love if there were assembly’s or clubs that really told us some cold hard facts about what suicide really is and how it’s affecting our state.
I want the rate of suicide all around the world to change because no one ever deserves to go through that pain. But especially in Sidney it needs to be figured out. It needs to be more known and how to be aware it’s happening. It’s such an important topic that is very often overlooked among people and that needs to change. My dream is to change Montana’s suicide rates to a way lower rate among the states. Thank you for taking time out of your day to read my opinion on this topic.
First place
My name is Carson Borg. I’m a freshman at Sidney High School. I’ve lived here my entire life. I drive a 1965 Ford F-250, a pickup I will probably have the rest of my life. My father and his father were born here in Montana, both growing up farming and ranching. Now, my father works in the oilfield. I work for a ranch out here in Eastern Montana and it’s what I want to do for the rest of my life. Pulling a calf, watching it grow up, give birth to its own calf, then go to get butchered, there’s something about the way of life out here. It takes a certain breed.
My vision for Montana would be similar to Thomas Jefferson’s vision for America in 1801. Instead of a nation, it would be a state consisting of small farms and ranches. To sit and listen to my grandpa and even my father talk about life back then, it gives me such a longing for it. I wish things could go back to the way they were. However, I don’t believe it’s possible because change happens because of people. Don’t get me wrong, Montana still has good people, most of them just happen to be ranchers or farmers, people who actually work for a living and know firsthand the meaning of hard times. A change I’d like to see is better access to public lands. My family, like many others, depend on meat from wildlife.
It’s a long ways from the little town of Sidney to Helena. Montana is a state where you can drive all day long, and still be in the same state. However, it seems everyone east f Billings tends to get overlooked. Fish and Game, for example, does not manage the wildlife, or public land access. Until only a couple months ago, Richland County had no game warden. The nearest warden we had resigned because of the politics involved that kept him from doing his job. Ryan Karen who is a native of Fairview, was stationed in Miles City. That leaves one warden to cover three counties. Richland County alone is massive. The management of wildlife sucks, to put it quite blandly. These decisions cannot be decided by hot shots sitting in a heated office looking at numbers. My dad talks about feeding cows all through the late 80’s early 90’s, in the Missouri River bottoms, and herds of hundreds of whitetail and mule deer would come out of the trees to feed with the cows. Besides the deer, moose and pheasant feed with cows too. Anymore, a big herd of deer consists of at least 20. Last year, Fish and Game sold eight doe tags to whoever wanted to buy them. The deer numbers are already hurting, why try and wipe them out?
I believe it would be incredibly helpful for Montana to make out of state hunters apply for a tag. Too many times we go hunting, the area is overrun with Washington, North Dakota, Minnesota, and other out of state license plates. In addition, the access to public lands is getting worse. Landowners who have BLM land, allow hunters to drive in a trail, most will have a sign politely asking to stay on the trail unless
retrieving down game. But as soon as they have a problem, and contact Fish and Game, Fish and Games’ solution to these problems is to just close down a trail that’s been there for 50+ years. It’s not an uncommon thing to go to a public trailhead and find a gate panel across it with a pad lock and a sign from Montana Fish and Wildlife Services that says, “Walk-in Only.” They are only keeping the public from public lands. Fish and Game seems to do very little for the good of the public. They cater too much to the landowner. All the wildlife management happens in Western Montana. Very little is done east of Billings.
In addition, I’d like to bring up Fort Peck. Liberals are trying to shut down thousands of acres open to the public, so they can run wild buffalo around the lake. This wouldn’t only put a very large and profitable ranches down and out, but it would also shut down thousands of huntable acres. Even if the buffalo are allowed to roam free, is the public going to be able to hunt them or even see them? Most likely not. We cannot allow liberals from California or wherever to make huge decisions for the long-time public citizens of the state of Montana. These decisions need to be made by the public. Thank you for reading this if you made it this far, I appreciate it greatly, and if there’s nothing you can do maybe you can direct me to someone who can.