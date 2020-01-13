At 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2020, the Sidney Police Department responded to the SuperPumper convenience store at 902 S. Central Ave. in Sidney, Montana for a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred at that location. Investigating officers learned that two masked suspects entered the store, demanded cash, and assaulted the clerk at gunpoint. The suspects obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and exited through the rear door, and are believed to have headed east toward 2nd Ave. SE, possibly to a waiting vehicle.
Suspect 1 is described as a Hispanic male, 5'9" - 5'11", medium to slender build, and brown eyes.
Suspect 2 is described as a white male, 5'8" - 5'10", heavy build, approx. 250-260 lbs, blue eyes, and dirty blonde hair.
This matter remains under investigation by the Sidney Police Department with the assistance of the Richland County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Sidney Police Department at 406-433-2210 or Crime Stoppers of Richland County at 406-433-6666. Crime Stoppers also accepts online tips at www.richlandcs.com.