Anyone who has seen the Sidney Gymnastics Club’s building has likely noticed a change happening, and that is because the club’s home is getting an addition that is going to greatly help them.
Brielle Larson, the president of the club, and Kelly Deming, the vice president of the club, said the process of getting this addition has been going on for a while.
Deming said that fundraising to afford the addition, which is at the front of the building, has been ongoing for nearly seven years.
Larson said the club had a bigger goal in mind of finding a new building to move to or to build a new facility, but they decided that they needed to go ahead and start with the construction on the addition.
The reason?
It is going to help the club manage everything happening at their building and allow them more space to better serve the gymnasts. Specifically, the need for space was a big reason for the addition.
“With our class sizes, and the time that we have to work with in a day, for classes, we just really needed actual, more space to do classes,” Larson said.
Deming added that specifically, more usable space was needed.
Both said that previously, there was an addition in the spot where the new one is going up, but it wasn’t very effective. They said the previous space there had a little space for storage and had a walkway, but half of the floor was a dirt floor.
This new addition will be able to be utilized as a room where gymnasts can actually do some work.
Both Larson and Deming said the new space will allow for the club to have more classes offered. For example, the younger gymnasts can practice in the new space while the older gymnasts practice in the usual spot, allowing all age groups to get work in without any conflict.
At times, there can be two classes going on simultaneously, so it can get congested and crowded, Larson said. She added that some kids aren’t able to get to all the apparatuses like they should, and the addition will bring the ability for that equipment to be moved between spaces.
While there is no exact date nailed down for the completion of the addition, Larson and Deming said the hope is that it will be done in August.
Deming and Larson said they wanted to thank the community for support over the years, and they are still fundraising to finish the project, so if anyone wants to donate they can.