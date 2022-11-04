Lions Club Halloween
Sidney Chamber of Commerce

What a Halloween! Four days of spooky celebrations calls for a proper “thank you” to all the organizations and groups that put on a great time for the kids of Sidney.

Draggin' Main Halloween

Halloween started out with the annual Halloween Costume Contest at Reynolds Market followed by a community trunk or treat. The costume contest was once again a hit, boasting 85 entrees. This was the second year a trunk or treat has been incorporated into the Reynolds Market festivities and it was a great time!



