In an effort to improve access to services in the community, Sidney Health Center has added a Community Health Worker to the Patient Experience Team. Cristina Annett successfully completed training and obtained a certificate in Community Health Worker Fundamentals.

By definition, a Community Health Worker is a frontline worker who is a trusted member of the community and has a good understanding of the community they serve. This relationship enables Cristina to serve as a liaison between health, social services and the community to facilitate access to services and improve the quality and cultural competence of service delivery.



