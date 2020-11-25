The Annual Membership Meeting of Sidney Health Center was held on Wednesday, November 18 at the Richland County Fair Event Center. Highlights of the meeting included presentations from CliftonLarsonAllen on the audited financials as well as reports from the Chief of Medical Staff, Dr. Leszek Jaszczak, Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Doty, and Board of Directors President, Lance Averett.
Two board members were re-elected to the board including Lance Averett and Bob Burnison. Other board members include Rebecca Bradley, Stephanie Carroll, Randy Johnson, Kevin Mayer, Terry Sivertson, and Cheryl Van Every as well as Dr. Jaszczak and Dr. Brett Bennion from the Medical Staff.
Sidney Health Center reportedly ended the fiscal year (July 2019 – June 2020) very strong financially with a 5.3% operating margin. Federal provider relief and paycheck protection program funding provided through the CARES act allowed our margin to stay intact despite the COVID-19 shutdown of many clinic visits, surgical procedures, and outpatient services for most of the last quarter. This remarkable success can be attributed to the hard work and efforts to streamline the revenue cycle, the continued growth and expansion of services and departments meeting and in some cases exceeding their budget, turnover, employee engagement and finance goals.
Annual employee turnover results reported a record-low of 15% for fiscal year 2020, compared to the national healthcare average of 20%. These results have continued to decline since hitting an all-time high in fiscal year 2015 of 37%. Since fiscal year 2017, the annual employee turnover rate has hovered around 18% indicating a stable workforce. Sidney Health Center is one of the largest employers in Richland County with over 500 employees amounting to salary and benefits in excess of $36.6 million.
With COVID-19 precautions in place, the Annual Membership Meeting looked a little different compared to previous years. The location changed to the Fair Event Center to allow for social distancing as chairs were spaced 6 feet apart, facemask use was required and no meal was served.