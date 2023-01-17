St. John's United, a Billings-based social ministry organization was recently awarded a three-year grant from Lutheran Services in America to address the increasing number of underserved and isolated older adults in rural communities in northeastern Montana.
These older adults are experiencing social isolating and difficulty accessing services and supports to successfully age at home.
St. John’s United will partner with Sidney Health Center to provide Sidney area community members in need with service coordination to address social determinants of health to age at home.
“Failure to address social determinants of health; food, transportation, social engagement, safe homes and healthcare adherence are primary reasons for unnecessary early placement in long-term care settings,” St. John’s United CEO David Trost said.
“This investment builds on the collective knowledge, expertise and established trust and presence of St. John’s United in rural communities and — together, through this collaboration — creates a stronger community of care for rural aging,” former president and CEO of Lutheran Services in America Charlotte Haberaecker said.
“We are excited to partner with St. John’s United on this community service,” Sidney Health Center CEO Jennifer Doty said. “The new ‘At Home’ service will compliment several of our programs that are already in place including personal assistance, visiting nurse services and accountable care coordination.”
Lutheran Services in America also selected the following organizations to receive funding under this grant: Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, St. John’s United and Immanuel Lutheran Communities in Montana, Lutheran Social Services of South Dakota, and Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center in North Dakota. These trusted service organizations comprise the national collaborative “Rural Aging Action Network” with the common goal of empowering older adults to age with independence, dignity and purpose in the community of their choice.