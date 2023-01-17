Jennifer Doty with St. John's United

Sidney Health Center's CEO Jennifer Doty with St. John's United senior connect lead Jess Eichel

St. John's United, a Billings-based social ministry organization was recently awarded a three-year grant from Lutheran Services in America to address the increasing number of underserved and isolated older adults in rural communities in northeastern Montana. 

These older adults are experiencing social isolating and difficulty accessing services and supports to successfully age at home. 



