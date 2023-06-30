Sidney Health Center earned the Jeff Martin Leadership Award for 2022, Yellowstone Insurance Exchange, RRG announced. The award was presented to the hospital at the Yellowstone Annual Meeting and Risk Management Conference held June 19-21, 2023 at the Coeur d’Alene Resort in Idaho.
This prestigious award recognizes the organization’s efforts in improving patient safety and providing quality care in the communities they serve. The dedication and progress made over the past two years in providing patient-centered care for mothers and newborns has earned the organization this gold award.
“The Jeff Martin Leadership award is a great achievement for our facility and the OB staff, who committed to a standard of excellence through additional training and education,” stated Jennifer Doty, Sidney Health Center CEO. “With a growing shortage of prenatal care in rural areas, Sidney Health Center is proud to continue providing this vital service to the community with the support of our OB/GYNs.”
Following a "near miss" event in May 2021, Sidney Health Center's OB unit committed to providing excellent OB care by adhering to recommended staffing guidelines and obtaining inpatient OB nursing certifications. Additionally, staff participated in quality initiatives and education opportunities, including the Montana Perinatal Quality Collaborative and the Montana Obstetrics Maternal Support (MOMS) program.
Tami Larson, OB Nursing Director completed the 6-month professional course through the Simulation Leadership Academy, which qualified Sidney Health Center for the mobile simulation training in August 2022 and allowed 20 staff members to participate in the OB trauma emergency scenario.
Participating nursing staff and physicians commented that it was a great experience, and they appreciated the opportunity to take part in a very realistic, hands-on training. Sidney Health Center remains committed to continued improvement of maternal health care in rural areas and serving families in the MonDak region.
Yellowstone Insurance Exchange, RRG is a provider of sophisticated insurance and risk management services to healthcare organizations located in Idaho, New Mexico, Montana and Wyoming. The company is owned by member hospitals committed to strong patient safety efforts and the delivery of exceptional care.