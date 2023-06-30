Sidney Health Center receives Jeff Martin Leadership Award for Maternal Care

Jennifer Reid, RN; Tami Larson, RN and Dee Hamburg, Director of Nursing were instrumental implementing quality initiatives that lead to Sidney Health Center receiving the Jeff Martin Leadership Award.

Sidney Health Center earned the Jeff Martin Leadership Award for 2022, Yellowstone Insurance Exchange, RRG announced. The award was presented to the hospital at the Yellowstone Annual Meeting and Risk Management Conference held June 19-21, 2023 at the Coeur d’Alene Resort in Idaho.

This prestigious award recognizes the organization’s efforts in improving patient safety and providing quality care in the communities they serve. The dedication and progress made over the past two years in providing patient-centered care for mothers and newborns has earned the organization this gold award.



