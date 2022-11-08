Sidney Health Center PIN award

Dee Hamburg, FNP Director of Nursing Services at Sidney Health Center and Renee Williams, RN Assistant Director of Nursing Services with the award from the PIN

 Sidney Health Center

Sidney Health Center was recently awarded the Montana Rural Healthcare Performance Improvement Network’s Quality Improvement Award for its work on improving nurse communication and communication about medications as evidenced in the hospital patient survey results.

The Montana Rural Healthcare Performance Improvement Network (PIN) is a voluntary membership of 49 critical access hospitals throughout the state. Through this Network, member hospitals are able to benchmark their performance with their peers on a variety of financial, utilization and direct patient care measures that encourage safe, effective, patient-centered care delivery in even the most remote communities of the state. PIN quality of care measures are based on national benchmarks, but are tailored to reflect the realities of the state’s rural population.



