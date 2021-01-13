Alessi Jae Burman was the first baby born at Sidney Health Center in 2021. Chantelle Strandlund and Braden Burman of Fairview welcomed their baby girl at 4:04 a.m. Jan. 8. She weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
As the first baby born at Sidney Health Center in 2021, Alessi and her parents received a gift bag full of baby items valued at $325 from the Sidney Health Center Caring Corner Gift Shop and Good Cents Store Volunteers.
Although Alessi was the first baby born in 2021, 2020 was a busy year for the obstetric department. In the past year, 228 babies were delivered at Sidney Health Center. One hundred twenty-nine of the babies were boys while ninety-nine were girls. Although the average number of babies born per month was 19, January, April and June were busy months with 25 births each while August and October saw 23 and 24 births respectively.
Sidney Health Center’s female Obstetrician Gynecologists provide essential obstetrical services to women living in the MonDak region including preconception counseling, genetic screening and diagnosis as well as management of both low and high risk pregnancies through delivery and follow-up care. Dr. Lisa Ross and Dr. Maula Tambi have been practicing in Sidney since summer 2016.
The Sidney Health Center obstetric and newborn units feature Labor, Delivery, Recovery, Postpartum (LDRP) rooms. These rooms are equipped with Hill-Rom birthing beds. During labor, options for pain medication are offered. A trained and experienced OB and Nursery Staff is available 24 hours a day.
The obstetric department also offers a One-Day Childbirth Class four times per year with the first one in 2021 scheduled for February. Registered nurse instructors will review the following topics: relaxation, anatomy and physiology of childbirth, types of delivery, anesthesia, breast feeding and child care. The session is free of charge; however, donations up to $25 are gladly accepted to cover expenses.
If you would like more information about the Sidney Health Center obstetric department, please call (406) 488-2146 or visit us online at www.sidneyhealth.org. To make an appointment with Dr. Ross or Dr. Tambi, please call their office at (406) 488-2577.