October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and an opportune time to increase awareness about the disease through social media, fundraising, screening events and by wearing pink at local sporting events. Statistics indicate that about one in eight U.S. women will develop breast cancer over the course of their lifetime.
Besides skin cancer, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American women. In 2019, estimates predict about 30 percent of newly diagnosed cancers in women will be breast cancers. Early detection is the key to treating and surviving breast cancer.
Although guidelines may vary depending on an individual’s risk and family history, clinical breast exams and mammography are always important especially as we age.
“At Sidney Health Center, we recommend yearly mammograms for women starting at age 40 and continuing for as long as they are in good health,” states Dr. Jennifer Adams, Radiologist. “Even though mammograms are the best method for early detection, not all cancers are found this way. Additional testing such as ultrasound or magnetic resonance imaging may be needed for further evaluation.”
This October, Sidney Health Center and the Richland County Health Department are teaming up to host a free Women’s Health Screening for women ages 40 and older on Friday, Oct. 25, from 2 – 4 p.m. at the Sidney Health Center Clinic, located at 214 14th Avenue SW in Sidney. Participants will fill out a quick health form and navigate through a series of quick assessments including a blood pressure check, clinical breast exam, and complimentary IFIT take-home kit (fecal immunochemical test).
Additional information will include smoking cessation, genetic testing, MyChart registration and an opportunity to schedule follow-up appointments for mammograms, pelvic exams, colonoscopies, and routine physicals as needed. All participants will receive a complimentary gift card to local establishments. No appointment is necessary. Please direct any questions to the Sidney Health Center outpatient coordinator by calling 406-488-2195.