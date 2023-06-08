Sidney Herald Flag Contest Jun 8, 2023 Jun 8, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Flag Contest Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Sidney Herald invites the public to send in a 100 word or less essay on what freedom means to them in order to be eligible to have the essay published in The Sidney Herald in July.Plus, five contestants will be randomly selected for a free 3 x 5 ft American flag. The five contestants and some of the runners up will have their essays published in the pages of The Sidney Herald.Send submissions by email no later than noon on June 23 to editor@sidneyherald.com. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments Most Popular Richland Opportunities Inc has heart Big business of marijuana Wellness Collective brings health organizations together Fair Commission discusses projects, fair Trans couple ‘rattled’ after harassment in Target, LGBTQ+ merchandise thrown on floor Flags For Fairview Sidney Ace Hardware opens its doors Patriots baseball back in action in 2023 Masons gift 26 Kindles to area elementary kids Athlete of the Week Brooke Reuter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Your Social Connection