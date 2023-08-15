Ella Norby and Chloe Unger at the Capitol Building

 Courtesy photo

Ella Norby, a senior at Sidney High School, was chosen for American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls Nation where she and other young women across the country spent seven days gaining first hand experience in how the federal government works in the nation’s capital.

From July 22 to July 28, Norby and other participants became ‘senators’ submitting bills and resolutions, participating in senate sessions, and electing officials such as president and vice president.

