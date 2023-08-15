Ella Norby, a senior at Sidney High School, was chosen for American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls Nation where she and other young women across the country spent seven days gaining first hand experience in how the federal government works in the nation’s capital.
From July 22 to July 28, Norby and other participants became ‘senators’ submitting bills and resolutions, participating in senate sessions, and electing officials such as president and vice president.
Norby was chosen with Chloe Unger from Big Sky to represent Montana in Washington, D.C.
“Each state presented a bill that we all would review. Chloe and I were trying to outlaw smoking in cars if there were kids 12 and under in the cars,” Norby said. “We were trying to limit second hand smoking.”
She said there were 40 bills presented and not all had a chance to be reviewed. From there the bills went into committees, Norby explained, where some bills were voted down.
“We got to bill 15, so we didn’t get very far because we had a lot of debates,” Norby said.
She said when the senators were not debating bills, they would have speakers and events such as veterans arts and the president of the ALA.
While in D.C, the program participants visited Capital Hill and met with their state senators and representatives, discussing local issues and sharing bills they wrote as part of their time at ALA Girls Nation.
They also visited historical Washington monuments, Arlington National Cemetery and the White House.
“Then we got to go to Twilight Tattoo,” Norby said. “They would reenact every war the U.S. had been in and they would be in formations and have real World War Two cannon that would go off.”
On the first day of the trip, each girl took a poppy and placed it in a wreath, filled the wreath up to memorialize all the veterans before placing it on the tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
“We were holding the wreath and two others were behind us as escorts. And a soldier was walking in front of us,” Norby described it.
“It made me realize how many lives were lost. I heard about it in school, but it really hit me,” she said.
Norby said her future plan is to get into law school.
“I was a page in May and saw how the Senate session worked. It was so cool. I would love to start in the senate,” she said.
Norby met with her U.S. Senators from Montana and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale and their staffers.
“Tester’s staffer gave us a tour of the Capitol. One of Daine’s head staffers gave us an exclusive tour,” she said.
Norby said they were given gift cards from ALA Girls Nation to get items they needed including souvenirs, but she said she and Unger didn’t get time to get souvenirs because we were so busy talking to their senators.
“That whole experience made me realize how much I love Montana’” Norby said. “Every single one made a point to see us. And I talked to other girls from other states, and none of their senators and representatives wanted to meet with them. That is why they had time to get souvenirs.”