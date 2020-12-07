Usually, November and December would be big months for the hotel industry in Sidney, Montana, but the pandemic has shut down the annual Eagle Invitation, the hockey tournament, and all those types of large gatherings.
It’s just the latest in a long string of cancelled events in 2020 that have made for a very tough year for the hospitality sector in general, and hotels in particular.
“Our biggest revenue makers are things like the Eagle invitational and the hockey tournament, those types of things,” TBID President Brandon Taylor told the Sidney Herald. “And Unfortunately, North Dakota shut down the hockey tournaments, so we lost out on those three tourneys, and with COVID, they moved the wrestling season and the tournament got cancelled.”
And that’s just the beginning of a long chain of cancellations that included not only perennial events like the Bakken Brewfest and the Richland County Fair, but weddings as well, all of which is making for a rocky road in the hotel sector in 2020.
The year was off to a slow start from 2019 anyway, Taylor added.
“Then, the oilfield basically disappeared and sporting events and the fair and all those kind of events got cancelled,” Taylor said. “The border also shut down, which essentially shut down all business to Sidney. So yeah, it is an absolute struggle right now.”
When the Canada border is open, Sidney gets quite a few snowbirds on their way to other places, including things like the Sturgis rally. It has been closed for most of the pandemic’s duration.
The situation has depressed collections 21 percent year over year, Taylor said based on figures he recently presented to the Sidney City Council for the TBID’s 2021 budget.
Even preparing those figures was a struggle, Taylor added. No one has a crystal ball at this point to say how that year will go.
“I took the 2019 and a projection from 2020 to make a budget for 2021, and I averaged those,” Taylor said.
He is projecting total collections in 2021 of $55,000, but acknowledges it is based on optimism of returning to pre-COVID times in a timely fashion.
TBID funds come from a $1.50 flat tax levied on each paid room night in Sidney. The collections are reported quarterly, and are used to promote events that help put more heads in beds.
TBID began in 2012/13, and has paid out more than $400,000 in grants from the bed tax since then, assisting a variety of local events to market themselves and grow bigger and stronger.
To apply for a grant, contact Taylor at goldenprairieinn@midrivers.com for an application.
Grants that TBID plans to make for the 2021 fiscal year, meanwhile, include $24,157 for meetings and conventions, $1,685 for in and out-of-state promotions as well as the Montana Lodging and Hospitality Conference; and $30,337 for various sporting and signature events, to help them grow.
These projected expenditures will only be spent if there are enough collections to support them, however.
The only category not based on collections is the administration of the TBID, which is projected to be $9,320. That includes a subcontract for an administrator to manage both the TBID and sales, a year-end review from Brenner and Averret, legal fees, and $600 annually to the city of Sidney for labor.
Pre-approved grants for 2021 include $5,000 to Sidney chamber for the Divisional Basketball Tournament, $100 for Montana Voices of Tourism, and $2,500 for the Sidney Young Professionals Summit, which is planned for June.
The latter will bring people from all over the state to Sidney, Montana, Taylor said.
Whether an incoming vaccine is going to help matters is anyone’s guess, Taylor said. “It could help, I guess, but really, it’s just getting industry and people traveling again is the biggest hurdle to get business back in the area.”