The Sidney Kiwanis were serving up burgers, brats, beans, chips, drinks and pie for just $10 a plate on Friday, July 8 at their annual Kiwanis Pie Social. From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., people were lining up at the south entrance of the Sidney Middle School by Veterans Park to snag a piece of pie and a meal to support the Sidney Kiwanis mission, with a pie selection including flavors like banana cream, coconut cream, lemon meringue, cherry, apple, rhubarb, pumpkin and blueberry.
The street was blocked off for this event. Grilling was done on site, and plates and pies were boxed up so patrons could take them to go, or stay and have a picnic in the park. Many people chose to stay, gathering under the shade of the picnic tables in the park, or sitting at the tables just across from the food line. Tom Halvorson drove around a large sign advertising the event to encourage people around town to come out and support the Kiwanis Pie Social. This event is one of the club’s major fundraising efforts in order to provide support to the community, with the proceeds going towards the Kiwanis’ efforts to help the children.
Organized in 1924, Sidney Kiwanis Club is a local chapter of Kiwanis International with a mission to serve local children and children of the world through community service, sponsoring youth organizations and more; 4-H, Girl and Boy Scouts, Youth Rodeo, Key Club, Builders Club and the Boys and Girls Club are just a few of the local organizations they provide financial support to. The Sidney Kiwanis also provides support at the state level.