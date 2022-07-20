Sunrise Women's Clinic

Members of the Knights of Columbus, along with Father Jim and Father Cally with the Council, as they donated a 4-D Ultrasound Machine to the staff of Sunrise Women's Clinic. 

 Photo submitted by Stacey McNally

On June 1st, the medical staff of Sunrise Women’s Clinic was the recipient of a Samsung HS50 4-D ultrasound machine. The ultrasound machine offers the latest in ultrasound technology and provides state of the art imaging to their clients.

The addition of the machine to Sunrise Women’s Clinic will help confirm viability and allow staff to help navigate clients in making informed decisions about their unborn baby.



