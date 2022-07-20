On June 1st, the medical staff of Sunrise Women’s Clinic was the recipient of a Samsung HS50 4-D ultrasound machine. The ultrasound machine offers the latest in ultrasound technology and provides state of the art imaging to their clients.
The addition of the machine to Sunrise Women’s Clinic will help confirm viability and allow staff to help navigate clients in making informed decisions about their unborn baby.
Nurse Manager, Alyssa Kuylen, is excited about the upgrade from their previous 3-D machine.
"It is critical that we are able to provide clients with a high resolution image at an early fetal developmental stage, and have the option to hear the heartbeat," she said.
Karen Sivertson, Patient Services Manager, went on to add, “The images we are now able to share not only with our clients, but their family as well, will have such clarity and efficacy. This picture, along with the sound of a heartbeat, will be an amazing gift to each of our clients.”
The Knights of Columbus Council 3002 of Sidney, was instrumental in raising the funds to pay for this $105,000 machine.
Mark Brodhead, an active member of the local Knights of Columbus council, pointed out that Samsung Global Healthcare chipped in a significant discount as well. According to Brodhead, the funds the Knights helped raise for this well-timed gift to the clinic came from Knights Councils around Montana, as well as individual patrons of the clinic and was matched by the Supreme Council of the Knights of Columbus in New Haven, CT.
It took just over a year to raise the funds for this machine, and it is the second ultrasound machine that the Knights of Columbus have gifted to the Sunrise Women’s Clinic. When asked why this partnership between the Knights of Columbus and SWC is so important, Brodhead responded that gifts like these help the Knights fulfill their pro-life mission.
Stacey McNally, the Executive Director of the clinic, praised the Knights of Columbus and the clinic's many generous individual donors while sharing how she believes this gift is indicative of the generosity that SWC has received from our community from the beginning.
McNally served on the board of directors with founders Shelee and David Warner when the Sunrise Pregnancy Resource Center transitioned from center to clinic to make it the medical facility it is now today. Stacey went on to thank the Knights of Columbus, the generous staff of the Sunrise Women’s Clinic and its amazing volunteers, as well as the community of like-minded people who see this as an opportunity to meet a critical need among North Eastern Mont. and Western N.D.'s most vulnerable.
To schedule a pregnancy test, ultrasound, or earn while you learn class, please call 406.433.7772 today.