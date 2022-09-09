Sidney-Richland County Library is Montana's best library

Ezzie O’Clair, Children’s Librarian, reads a book during story hour.

The Montana Library Association and the Trust for Montana Libraries are headed for Sidney, which will serve as the first stop on a statewide Library Road Show across Montana.

The Sidney-Richland County Library was recently honored with several awards, including Montana Library of the Year.



