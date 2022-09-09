The Montana Library Association and the Trust for Montana Libraries are headed for Sidney, which will serve as the first stop on a statewide Library Road Show across Montana.
The Sidney-Richland County Library was recently honored with several awards, including Montana Library of the Year.
The public is invited to attend the event at Sidney-Richland County Library, which is set for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12.
“Every library has a vested interest in this presentation, and every library stands to benefit in many ways, including their bottom line budget numbers,” Director of Sidney Richland County Library Kelly Reisig said in an email. “We would love to see you at this presentation and feel free to reach out if you have any questions or concerns. This event is open to the public.”
The Association will share information about their legislative agenda during the Road Tour to build support for library funding during the 2023 Montana Legislature. Another key legislative priority will be protecting Montanans’ right to read.
The Montana Library Association has drafted legislation that will both re-authorize and increase per capita funding for local libraries. The current program is set to end in 2023. Their proposal would increase the rate from .40 to .50 per capita for all public and tribal libraries in the state.
Libraries are also seeking funds for collaborative library services that benefit all Montanans, including public, school and academic libraries, such as eBooks, shared library collections, and support for internet access through a hot-spot lending program. The funding for that is $4.8 million.
“These funding requests represent a tremendous opportunity for Montana libraries and have the potential to utterly transform the way that they work,” says Bruce Newell, of the Trust for Montana Libraries. “We want to share this potential with Montanans and demonstrate the value of their investment in library infrastructure.”