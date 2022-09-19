Sidney Library kicks off statewide tour dreaming big for statewide libraries

With a new legislative session looming, groups across the state are getting their ducks in a row for state funding, and daring in some cases to dream big.
Among these are the state’s library, including the Sidney-Richland County Library, which was the first location on a whistle-stop tour put on by the Trust for Montana Libraries and the Montana Library Association.
Bob Newell was the point person for the forum, which will travel to a number of libraries across the state, to both gather input from stakeholders, and marshal support to re-authorize and increase per capita funding for libraries from 40 cents per capita to 50, and to seek $4.8 million in funds for collaborative services that benefit all Montanans, including public, school, and academic libraries.
If successful, the funding would bring communities in northeastern Montana like Sidney into the courier system, so that interlibrary exchanges of books could be both more timely and more efficient.
Newell said where the courier system has been successful, it’s working very well, but there are some areas where it’s been difficult because of the size of the state. Getting the network statewide would allow libraries to specialize, because resources could be shared more freely, and that would allow the overall collection to diversify across the state, and bring more resources to patrons.
That funding would also help continue the popular hotspot program. Begun during the pandemic to help school children, the hotspots have proven to be a very popular service not just for students needing a way to tune into virtual classes. Agricultural crews visiting for the harvest can use them to stay in touch with families, and Sidney-Richland County Library has also partnered with the Cancer Coalition to provide them for cancer patients, so they can have access to free online services that they need.
Sidney-Richland County Library Director Kelly Reisig said having a state funding source for these kinds of library infrastructure would ease her budget, allowing the library to offer more services. She’s already got a list of what she’d do with that money, if the legislature comes through.
“We want to get out to Fairview, Lambert, Savage, that’s our next goal, to get out there with the bookmobile,” she said. “That’s exactly where we’d put the money,”
Mayor Rick Norby, meanwhile, said he liked a lot of what he was hearing in the proposal, and said it’s something he could get behind and even testify to the state legislature about.
“I also think you need to go with kind of like what I had to do for my oil funding that I just got here two sessions ago,” he said. “There’s no sunset on it. I mean, they can take it away from me at anytime, but there’s no sunset.. I think that’s very possible, very easy to do (here.) A sunset is more set up like for sales tax, or something that can go away. This isn’t a tax in my opinion. And it’s something that should be solidly funded. And yes, they could take that away from you, but that would be a fight once you get it in.”
Norby suggested a few names he feels the Library organizations should get in touch with to build out their coalition across the state, and stressed the importance of finding an experienced, conservative lawmaker to carry the bill.
“Reach out to your represenstives that are like in Missoula, Bozeman, your big seven that carry some weight,” Norby suggested. “Not that we don’t carry weight out here. You know, I’m just being honest with you. Bob Kelly, the mayor of Great Falls, I mean that guy, he’s amazing, it’s amazing the power that man has. And I’m not talking glorified power, I mean, he knows all the right connections, just put it that way.”
Alissa Wolenetz, director of Lewistown Public Library and co-chair of the Montana Library Association Government Affairs Committee, talked about the difference libraries made in her life.
When she came home from Stanford University for her first summer, she knew she needed some help to catch her up with her fellow students and prepare her for a better year.
“I walked into the library and said, ‘I’m behind a little bit,’” she recalled. “I have other things, a great work ethic. I grew up on a ranch and I can do a lot of things my classmates can’t do. But some of these books, and some of these concepts that we’re talking about, I just didn’t have access to it. So I spent a lot of time in Lewistown at the library that summer’s nd they caught me up. I went back to Stanford and graduated with honors and distinction.”
That made her want to come back to her hometown, to give back to that library.
“And I think that’s the sort of thing that’s going to sell some of your smaller communities,” she added. “Libraries are a way to bring our kids back, which we export so much in this area of the state that I’m in.”