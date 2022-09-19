Sidney Library kicks off statewide tour dreaming big for statewide libraries

A statewide library tour began in Sidney to talk about expanding funding for libraries. Mayor Rick Norby was among participants in the forum. "I like what you're doing here," he said. "I absolutely love it. For us to have our libraries get bigger and stronger, to continue with the wave that's ahead of us, this is what we need right here."

 Renée Jean | Sidney Herald

With a new legislative session looming, groups across the state are getting their ducks in a row for state funding, and daring in some cases to dream big.

Among these are the state’s library, including the Sidney-Richland County Library, which was the first location on a whistle-stop tour put on by the Trust for Montana Libraries and the Montana Library Association.



