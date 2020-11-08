A Sidney, Montana man with an outstanding warrant in Williston, North Dakota faces additional charges after he attempted to flee from officers trying to take him into custody.
According to the police report, Dallas James Hayden, 25, showed up at the Law Enforcement Center in Sidney, Montana, at 9:18 a.m. to get a dog that had been impounded for running at large.
While Hayden was there, dispatch notified officers about an outstanding warrant.
Officers met Hayden in the lobby to advise him of the warrant and take him into custody, but Hayden fled. Officers pursued him and were able to detain him quickly.
Hayden now faces charges of obstructing a peace officer or other public servant and resisting arrest, in addition to the charges in the extra-jurisdictional warrant out of Williston.
It was not immediately clear what the Williston warrant is for. A review of court records for the Northwest Judicial District showed five prior cases for Hayden, all closed.
The most recent case involved a misdemeanor charge of carrying a loaded firearm in vehicle. There were also cases involving driving while privilege is suspended or revoked, and a protection order violation, also all misdemeanors.
Jaret Duane Edmond Aisenbrey, 18, Sidney, was arrested at 8:18 p.m. Oct. 31 in the Old Reynolds parking lot on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and possession of alcohol under 21 years of age.
According to the police report, officers had received a report about a driver of a red pickup who appeared to be extremely intoxicated in that vicinity.
Officers were able to locate a vehicle and driver matching the description of the report in the Old Reynolds parking lot.
Field sobriety tests were conducted, and based on the outcome of that test, Aisenbrey was taken into custody and booked before being released on his own recognizance.
Brandi Dawn Detienne, 23, Sidney, was arrested at 5 p.m. Oct. 30 on suspicion of partner/family member assault.
According to the police report, Sidney police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of 11th Avenue Southwest to investigate a report of a possible domestic dispute.
Upon arrival, an officer made contact with the involved parties. Police determined that probable cause existed to arrest Detienne on the charge, and she was booked and held without bond.
Robert James Squires, 30, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Oct. 28 in the 200 block of South Central Avenue on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and felony possession of dangerous drugs.
Subsequently, Sidney Police Department also received a pickup and hold warrant issued by Montana Probation and Parole for Squires.
As he was already incarcerated in the Richland County jail, that warrant was served on him there.
Squires is being held without bond.