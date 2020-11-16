An individual who refused to perform a field sobriety test for police found out refusing to take the test doesn’t necessarily mean police cannot take you into custody anyway.
Steven Allen Geiser, 45, was arrested by Sidney Police Department on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense, at 10:11 p.m. Nov. 6 on South Central Avenue.
According to the police report, a Sidney police officer was on patrol when he was flagged down by an individual near the VFW club. The individual told the officer he was concerned about the driver of a black pickup, who he described as extremely intoxicated.
The officer made contact with the driver, who was in the driver’s seat, and reported observing obvious signs of intoxication.
The officer asked the driver to perform a standard field sobriety test, but the driver refused. The officer took the individual into custody anyway. Bail for Geiser was set at $685.
A 911 hangup call just after midnight has landed a Sidney man in jail on an unrelated matter, police say.
Robert Gustafson, 56, was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear at 12:56 a.m Nov. 7.
According to the police report, the Sidney Police Department was advised of the 911 hangup call, and officers traced it back to a residence in the 400 block of Sixth Avenue northeast.
Officers responded to the scene and made contact with a male and a female subject. A routine review of records revealed the man was wanted on two warrants, one issued by Sidney City Court for failure to appear, and a different warrant issued by Richland County Court.
The officer took Gustafson into custody. Bail was set at $500.
John Berger, 45, Sidney, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
According to the police report, a Sidney police officer on patrol observed a vehicle with an equipment violation on the 100 block of West Main Street.
The officer pulled the man over, and during the course of making contact with the driver about the equipment violation, became suspicious that the man was under the influence of alcohol.
The driver was asked to perform a field sobriety test. At the conclusion of the test, the officer took the man into custody.
Shane Donovan Getchell, 22, Fairview, was arrested on suspicion of partner family member assault, burglary, assault, and criminal mischief less than $1,500.
According to the police report, Sidney police officers were advised of a domestic dispute in progress on the 1000 block of 15th Street Southwest in Sidney.
Officers made contact with the individual parties, and based upon their investigation, determined that Getchell had broken into his ex-significant other’s apartment and assaulted the ex and one other person.
Getchell turned himself in to Sidney Police officers, and is being held without bond on the allegations.
Kelsie Paige Hall, 22, Sidney, was arrested on suspicion of a probation violation and violation of the condition of release.
According to the police report, Sidney police officers were notified of some unknown trouble in front of the Law Enforcement Center at about 9:05 a.m. Nov. 2. Undersheriff Bob Burnison advised the officers that Hall had been up in district court, but fled the scene.
Hall was arrested based on a pick up and hold at her parent’s residence in the 500 block of 34th Avenue Northwest.
The situation triggered revocation of a suspended sentence in the 7th Judicial Circuit, along with a bench warrant with bail in the amount of $50,000, and an arrest warrant for violation of probation and a warrant for failure to perform the condition of release. The latter has no bond.
Jerry Dale Andreasen, 46, Fairview, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated driving under the influence, second offense, at 9:11 p.m. Nov. 4 in the 300 block of 15th Avenue Southwest.
According to the police report, Sidney police officers were notified by dispatch of a possibly intoxicated driver in a dark blue, Chevy flatbed pickup entering Sidney from the direction of Fairview.
An officer located a vehicle matching the description entering Sidney on North Central Avenue, and observed erratic driving.
The driver was asked to take a field sobriety test. Andreasen was taken into custody based on the results of the test.
Adrian Gengler, 24, Sidney, was arrested on an extra jurisdictional warrant at 6 a.m. Nov. 5 on 15th Avenue.
According to the police report, a Sidney police officer was conducting an unrelated investigation, during the course of which, he made contact with Gengler and discovered two outstanding warrants out of Flathead County. One warrant alleges charges of driving while suspended and failure to carry insurance, and the other alleges charges of driving while suspended, failure to carry proper insurance, improper passing, and leaving the scene of an accident.
William Kendall Spears, 29, Sidney, was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer or other public servant.
According to the police report, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of 11th Avenue Southwest for a report of a domestic disturbance in progress at 10:03 p.m. Nov. 5.
The caller advised law enforcement that a female was assaulting a male at the residence.
Police said in the report that neither party was cooperative, and that the male subject refused to obey commands from the officer.
Police took Spears into custody along with Maggie Mackinnon, 29. The latter was arrested on suspicion of partner or family member assault.
Waylon James Towler, 25, turned himself in on an outstanding warrant issued by Sidney City Court based on a petition for revocation issued by the Richland County Attorney’s Office on a case going back to 2016.