Sidney Middle School 7th grade staff has selected Avé Norby for the January Student of the Month. Avé is always willing to offer a helping hand, both to her peers, as well as through her extracurricular activities. She is an active member of Builder’s Club and Student Council. She is also involved in Academic Olympics, basketball, volleyball and swimming. Despite a full schedule, Avé is an exemplary student, who goes above and beyond in her school work. She demonstrates exceptional problem solving skills and resilience in doing so, while maintaining a positive attitude. Thanks, Avé, for being such an outstanding role model at SMS! Ave is the daughter of Jeremy and Lorilee Norby.
