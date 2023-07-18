Government came to the MSU Extension Building during Power Hour to talk about current projects and the future of Sidney as Mayor Rick Norby, Clerk and Treasurer Jessica Chamberlin, and Public Works Director Jeff Hintz answered questions from the public on Tuesday.
Norby is a long standing public servant of the people having spent nearly ten years as mayor of Sidney. Previously, he served six years on the city council.
He said he is most proud of his efforts in the ‘malfunction junction’ on Lincoln Avenue and on the lagoon. He said he is also looking forward to the future water tower project when the 1946 water tower will be replaced by a more efficient modern one with a starting date of next year.
“These are not just my accomplishments,” Norby said,” but the achievements of many people.”
“It takes everyone. I have great people around me,” he said.
Norby sees Sidney growing, he explained, with the help of the chamber and the city.
“We don’t control businesses coming into Sidney. We try to make it more attractive for people moving in,” he said.
He said his greatest thrill of being the mayor is his opportunity to go into the schools and teach civics to students and get them interested in government and voting.
Chamberlin agreed with Norby, saying it is often hard to get people interested in participating in local city government.
“I like to find new ways to get the public involved,” she said.
She said this was the most important part of her job, being open with the public about government operations.
This includes posting the meeting agenda, packets, and minutes on the city’s website. Chamberlin said currently people can listen in to council meetings via zoom, but with the future remodeling of city hall, the public can view meetings as they happen via video next year.
“I like to solve problems. Clean audits, pinch pennies five different ways. I like to be the doer while the mayor is the talker,” Chamberlin said about her role as clerk and treasurer.
Chamberlin explained the city is being progressive in planning, being frugal in spending on capital improvement projects for equipment purchases including funding for rehabilitating the city tennis court - the city’s plan is to build pickleball courts.
“We have aging infrastructure and we are going through growing pains,” Public Works Director Hintz said. “We have to be frugal and we cannot rely only on grants and loans.”
Hintz gave the audience a rundown of the current projects the city is working on including the water main dig that, Hintz said will be completed by the end of August.