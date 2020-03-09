Sunday, Feb. 16
10:02 p.m. – Richland County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) deputies responded to a call from a residence about a dog howling near county roads 350 and 123T. Officers could not determine where it was coming from and no further action was taken.
Monday, Feb. 17
7:44 a.m. – RCSO deputies responded to a call from the same person who called the previous day about a dog howling nearby. Officers located the dog "running at large" and had it impounded.
5:31 p.m. – RCSO deputies responded to a request to transport an inmate from the county detention center who was having "medical issues." The inmate was taken to Sidney Health Center, treated and released back into the custody of the RSCO officers, and returned to the county detention facility.
Friday, Feb. 21
3:33 p.m. – RCSO deputies responded to an "Order Violation" call at county roads 347 and 328. The caller said they had a restraining order on a person from out of state, who was continuing to send text messages to them in violation of the restraining order. The restraining order stated: "No contact of any manner," according to a RSCO representative. The RSCO officers took down the information and submitted it to the Richland County attorney.
Saturday, Feb. 22
11:43 a.m. – RCSO officer received a call of a "suspicious person" on Highway 200 N. and 133. The caller stated a male was going from house to house asking for gasoline. The RSCO "deputy located a person on the highway who had run out of gas and the suspect was assisted," a RSCO representative said. No further action was taken.
Sunday, Feb. 23
5:47 p.m. – Sidney Police Department (SPD) officers responded to a call at the 600 block of 6th St. SE. Reporting party said a vehicle backed into a fence post and driver left; however, officers discovered upon arrival the driver had not left but was parked nearby. After determining no damage was done to the struck property, officers issued no citations or warnings.
Monday, Feb. 24
10:45 a.m. – SPD officer was contacted by the state Child Abuse Hotline based on a call from a Richland County healthcare provider. A juvenile claimed they had been forced to have sex with an adult. The 15-year-old minor told the police officer about the alleged incident and the officer turned it over to a SPD detective. The case is under investigation.
12:24 p.m. – SPD officers responded to a call at the 600 block of Sixth St. SE. The officer did not know until arrival at the scene that it was an assault call, according to an SPD representative. The officer encountered a male subject in the the front yard of the address and made contact with the man, whom they recognized "from prior contact," according to a SPD representative. Male subject had just been released from jail and returned to where he was staying and "got into an argument with his landlord." The suspect was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault.
2:42 p.m. – SPD officer met with reporting party, "Who indicated they had been at a friend's residence, drinking, and during the course of the night the friend assaulted the reporting party," according to a SPD representative. The incident had reportedly occurred four days prior. Officers are interviewing all parties and the case is under investigation. No charges had been filed as of press time.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
8:05 a.m. – SPD officer responded to the lobby of the Richland County Law & Justice Center. A wanted person with an arrest warrant turned themself in. The SPD officer turned the person over to the custody of the jail detention staff. "Procedurally, the arrest warrant has to be served on the arresty by a police officer," a SPD representative explained.
12:18 p.m. – SPD officer spoke by phone with reporting party, who said a person phoned them claiming to be with Northwest Energy and claimed the reporting party owed money from an outstanding electric bill. The officer determined the reporting party did not release any personal information and a report was filed.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
7:19 p.m. – SPD officers received a report of a male and female parked in a vehicle on the 400 block of 8th St. SE. The "reporting party thought these people were doing drugs in their car," an SPD representative said. The officers made contact with the individuals in the vehicle and determined no crime was being committed.
Thursday, Feb. 27
12:39 a.m. – SPD officers responded to a call at the 300 block of 3rd St. SW from a "handicapped" resident requesting assistance to unlock a door.
Saturday, Feb. 29
11:48 a.m. – SPD officers spoke by phone with reporting party, an employee from an area hotel. The person said they were receiving repeated calls a male making fake reservations. The officers learned this has been an ongoing problem at other hotels in the area. Officers were able to reach the alleged suspect by phone and warned him to stop.