Sunday, March 1
6:37 p.m. – Sidney Police Department (SPD) officers responded to the 900 block of S. Central Ave., where a restaurant patron reported a stolen purse. The officers investigated but the purse was not found.
Monday, March 2
1:11 a.m. – SPD officers responded to the 200 block of 5th St. S.W. after a report of a runaway. The 15-year-old juvenile was located the next day and issued a citation by a police officer for Youth in Need of Intervention.
Tuesday, March 3
1:31 a.m. – SPD officers on patrol at approximately 1:30 a.m. observed a male subject walking in Veterans Memorial Park in Sidney. Officers made contact with the individual and advised him the park was closed. The man left without incident. (All bike paths and public parks are closed in Sidney at 11 p.m., a SPD representative explained.)
9:51 a.m. – SPD officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. However, upon arrival at the reported location, the officers discovered a person could not find their vehicle because it had been towed away. No further action was taken.
Wednesday, March 4
8:10 a.m. – Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) deputies met with a citizen from Savage, who stated that in January 2020 they had traveled out of state for personal business and recently discovered their debit card was being used in another state and charges were being made without their knowledge. Sheriff’s office assisted with providing a case number, as requested by the person’s bank, to show the individual had filed a report with local law enforcement.
11:12 a.m. – RCSO deputies answered a trespass call from a report at 352 and 121 county roads. The caller stated someone had trespassed onto their property who had previously been evicted. The person was reportedly looking for mail. The reporting party asked him to leave. When he refused, the person called the Sheriff’s department to inform the trespasser he was unwelcome on the property.
8:48 p.m. – An off-duty SPD officer contacted an on-duty SPD officer to report a wanted person, spotted at the 900 block of S. Central Ave. Upon arrival at the scene, the on-duty officer approached the person and arrested her as a wanted suspect with a warrant for failing to stop and ID herself after striking a vehicle. The warrant was issued in November 2019.