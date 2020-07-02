Monday, June 22
10:40 a.m. — Sidney Police Department (SPD) officer responded to a “vandalism” call of tires being slashed on a vehicle at a private residence at the 200 block of 3rd St. southwest. Investigation is pending.
1:30 p.m. — SPD officers responded to “theft” call at a rental house where a push mower was reported stolen at the 400 block of 3rd Ave. southeast. Investigation is pending.
4:00 p.m. — SPD officer received a report of a “possibly abused animal.” Officer checked the animal, which “did not appear to be abused, malnourished or neglected,” according to a SPD representative.
9:02 p.m. — SPD officers responded to a call of a “reckless driver” near the 300 block of 3rd St. northwest, where speeding vehicles were reported going 40 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone. Officers were unable to locate the vehicles.
Tuesday, June 23
12:23 p.m. — SPD officer received a report of a potential “fraud” of student loans being taken out in an amount exceeding $100,000. Someone related to the complainant reportedly took “some type of student loan” out in their name, according to a SPD representative.
7:57 p.m. — SPD officer responded to a residence for a possible “harassment” complaint via Facebook, with images and videos allegedly taken and shared. A male complainant was being threatened with legal action, but the person filed no formal complaint. “Wanted it documented,” said a SPD representative, because the other party was threatening to post the video.
Wednesday, June 24
8:43 p.m. — SPD officers responded to a call of “trouble” at Sidney Health Center for a “disturbed patient” who was pulling stuff off the walls, a SPD representative explained. No action was taken against the patient, per hospital personnel’s request.
Friday, June 26
3:59 p.m. — SPD officers received a report of an “intoxicated” person at a local business at the 1600 block of South Central Ave. The individual reportedly left the area in a car, but there was insufficient information, vehicle description or plates to investigate further.
10:35 p.m. — SPD officers responded to a residence of a Partner or Family Member Assault (PFMA) call. A 49-year-old male was arrested and taken into custody and held without bond.