Monday, June 8
9:28 a.m. – Sidney Police Department (SPD) officers responded to a “vandalism” call at Quilling Park after receiving a report of four children beating on the roof of a pavilion. When officers arrived, they were told the children were trying to retrieve a water bottle on the pavilion roof. No further action was taken.
12:12 p.m. – SPD officers responded to a “vandalism” call at the 1000 block of 6th St. SW after someone reported the cable had been cut to their cable TV service. The cable was discovered to be severed and neighborhood youths are suspected of cutting it, a SPD representative said. The matter is under investigation.
Tuesday, June 9
11:48 a.m. – SPD officer spoke by phone to an anonymous caller who wanted to report “drug activity” in Sidney. The information was documented.
Thursday, June 11
2:18 a.m. – SPD officers responded to the 700 block of 2nd St. NE for a report that the caller’s roommate was intoxicated and “breaking things.” Officers made contact with the suspect, who was subsequently arrested for “Partner or Family Member Assault” (PFMA) and for “tampering with a communication device in an effort to obstruct or interfere with attempt to contact law enforcement or emergency service,” according to a SPD representative. “This happens a lot in family member assault cases,” the representative said.
Sunday, June 14
8:49 a.m. – SPD officers responded to a “Theft” call at the 600 block of Warren Lane to speak with an individual who had reported a stolen credit card. Officers took the report and provided the caller with information on how to discontinue their credit card and protect their identity. The theft is still under investigation, according to a SPD representative, who said, “There were some transactions the [card] owner didn’t recognize.”
Monday, June 15
11:43 p.m. – SPD officers responded to a call of a “missing person,” as reported in the Sidney Herald. The 11-year-old boy was later found, but a SPD representative said there was no additional information “to share” about his disappearance. “Didn’t come home when he was supposed to,” the representative said, confirming the boy was not wearing shoes when he was found.
Tuesday, June 16
7:23 a.m. – SPD officers met a person in the lobby of the Richland County Law & Justice Center, who turned themself in on an existing warrant. “If there is a warrant, they’ll be booked,” a SPD representative explained about the seemingly routine occurrence of people turning themselves in at the RCL&J center on outstanding warrants. “If there is a bond on the warrant they can post bond and then be released.” Because this was a “no-bond warrant,” the person was incarcerated.
Wednesday, June 17
11:38 a.m. – SPD officer responded to a call from a juvenile probation officer, who contacted the police to report that the juvenile with whom they were meeting had possession of marijuana. The officer met with the youth, their parents and the probation officer. The officer asked the youth to empty his pockets, a SPD representative said; however, no marijuana was found and no further action was taken.
Thursday, June 18
8:28 p.m. – SPD officers responded to the 200 block of Second Ave. NW to a report of a stolen pickup truck near the South 40 Restaurant, Lounge & Casino. The person who reported the stolen vehicle had driven it to the restaurant/lounge about 35 minutes prior to its disappearance and had left the vehicle unlocked with the key inside. They “subsequently found their vehicle was gone,” said an SPD representative. A deputy with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) discovered the stolen vehicle shortly thereafter, while the Sidney Police officer was interviewing the person who reported its disappearance, the representative explained. The stolen unoccupied vehicle was retrieved on 9th Ave. SW. It was processed for evidence and returned to the owner. The matter is still being investigated, the representative said, adding: “We urge citizens to lock their vehicles and not leave their keys or valuables inside.”
Friday, June 19
12:15 p.m. – SPD officers, along with representatives from the RCSO, Sidney Emergency Medical Services (SEMS) and the Sidney Fire Department responded to a call of a drowning at a local canal. The child — later identified as a 4-year-old boy — was discovered floating in the canal about 1/2 mile from where he was reported to have fallen it. The child was taken to Sidney Health Center in the back of a SPD vehicle and was later pronounced dead. “The circumstances are still under investigation,” a SPD representative said, declining to identify the boy’s name. “The Richland County Coroner’s office is appropriate to release that information,” the representative advised.
Saturday, June 20
10:51 a.m. – SPD officers responded to a call of a Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA). It was a routine call, a SPD representative explained. “We handle about 200 crashes a year,” the representative said, noting the SPD had responded to 130 MVAs so far in 2020 (as of June 23).
5:15 p.m. – SPD officers responded to a residence after a parent called to report they had found what they believed to be prescription drugs in their child’s possession that did not belong to them. The officers determined the medication was not considered a controlled substance by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and no charges were filed.
6:51 p.m. – SPD officers received a report of a green Ford pickup truck heading north on Central Avenue with the occupants yelling at people out of the truck’s windows. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle, but reported the incident to the Montana highway patrol department.