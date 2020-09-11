Sunday, August 30
2:25 p.m. — Sidney Police Department (SPD) officer spoke with a reporting party by phone who suspected child abuse was occurring in a private residence. The case is under investigation.
Monday, August 31
8:27 a.m. — SPD officer spoke by phone with a reporting party, who believed they had information about a suspicious male they believed the police were looking for the previous night. Reporting party allegedly saw the man in their neighborhood near the 400 block of 3rd St. NE. Reporting party said someone had witnessed the man walking into a neighbor’s garage.
Tuesday, September 1
12:18 p.m. — SPD officer spoke with a reporting party by phone who was calling to report a vehicle had been stolen. Subsequently, it was discovered money had been exchanged for the vehicle and the reporting party was calling because a promised payment had not been received. The reporting party was advised it was a civil matter that needed to be handled by the courts.
Wednesday, September 2
1:50 p.m. — SPD officer spoke with a reporting party who indicated they had sold a firearm to a friend who was not making promised payments. The reporting party was advised it was a civil matter that needed to be resolved through the courts.
Thursday, September 3
9:45 a.m. — SPD officers responded to a call from a business at the 700 block of West Holly St. for a report of “fraud.” Someone had allegedly written a bad check. No further information was available.
4:39 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the 300 block of 21st Ave. NW for a report of a stolen package. The reporting party suspected a former landlord of the house they had recently moved out of had taken their delivered package. The officers advised the reporting party this was a civil dispute over a rental agreement.
Saturday, September 5
7:14 p.m. — SPD officers responded to a call about a 10-year-old boy who did not come home at his normal time of 5 p.m. The child came home at about 7:40 p.m., and no further action was necessary.
7:20 p.m. — SPD officers received a report of a blue GMC Yukon driving erratically on Highway 16 North, near County Road 129. The call was transferred to the Montana Highway Patrol.