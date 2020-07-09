Sunday, June 28
12:53 a.m. — Sidney Police Department (SPD) officers responded to the intersection of 2nd St. and 2nd Ave. NW for a report of a “hit and run.” The caller advised dispatch that a small white-colored vehicle had struck a light post and fled. The vehicle was last seen traveling on 2nd St. NE. Officers located a vehicle matching the description, which was occupied. Officers made contact with an adult male driver. During the ensuing investigation it was determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody for alleged aggravated DUI (third offense), criminal possession of drugs (marijuana), criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to notify after an accident.
7:53 p.m. — SPD officer was flagged down by a citizen while the officer was on patrol. The citizen indicated that a male subject had lit a firework that was “really loud” and possibly not legal. Officer was unable to locate anyone matching the description and no further action was taken.
Tuesday, June 30
12:37 a.m. — SPD officers responded to the 400 block of 6th Ave. NE to a vandalism call. A subject was reportedly “breaking windows out of a vehicle,” according to a SPD representative. Officers did not immediately locate the suspect, but determined there was “some sort of altercation between the suspect and the vehicle owner” (a woman). Officers later located the subject, who was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault, two counts of felony assault with a weapon, and one count of criminal mischief because the damage to the vehicle was over $1,500. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
12:44 a.m. — SPD officers responded to the 2100 block of Sunflower Lane for a report of males yelling at an apartment parking lot. During the subsequent investigation it was determined a male subject had been struck with a club. The alleged assailant was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon — a felony.
4:48 a.m. — SPD officers received a call from the detention staff at the Richland County Law & Justice Center informing them that the subject who was charged with assault and breaking windows, and arrested a few hours earlier was suspected of having “narcotics on their person,” according to a SPD representative. “Additional charges may result from that,” the representative said.
11:46 a.m. — SPD officers received a “reckless driving” report of a Buick sedan with #17 plates from Roosevelt County. The driver was reportedly driving erratically down Holly Street; however, the officers were dealing with another case and were unable to follow up.
7:25 p.m. — SPD officers responded to a complaint that the reporting party was almost hit by a green Ford pickup truck. The complainant was able to provide a license plate number, and officers were able to find the vehicle “a short time later,” a SPD representative said. The driver was warned about his driving, but officers were unable to establish “probable cause” in order to issue a citation.
Wednesday, July 1
8:00 a.m. — SPD officers responded to an address at the 400 block of 4th St. NE for a report of “identity theft.” Officers met with the complainant and a family member. The complainant indicated that an alert appeared on their computer screen with a phone number directing them to provide “various information, which they did,” said an SPD representative. The family member assisted in recognizing it as a “scam” and took action to protect their accounts. They called the Sidney Police Department to file a report, but there are no leads or suspects, according to the representative.
6:11 p.m. — SPD officers were advised, per law, by Sidney Health Center that a patient had been bitten by a dog near a lake in North Dakota. SPD officers contacted the corresponding agency in North Dakota and provided relevant facts; no other information is available.
10:36 p.m. — SPD officer, while on patrol, saw fireworks being lit in an area near Veterans Memorial Park after “allowable hours,” according to a SPD representative. Officer warned the person that fireworks are not allowed after certain hours (10 p.m. to 8 a.m.) and no further action was taken. “Thankfully, this year, fireworks were fairly uneventful,” said the SPD representative.
Thursday, July 2
3:00 p.m. — SPD officers spoke with a complainant, who indicated their son, a 14-year-old juvenile, had walked away from their car after an appointment and had not come home. The youth was found a few hours later at a relative’s house. He was cited into Youth Court on the charge of “Youth In Need of Intervention,” said a SPD representative.
Saturday, July 4
8:21 p.m. — SPD officers received a report of people blowing up buckets and glass bottles near the softball fields off of 22nd Ave. NW.
Officers made contact with the individuals, but it did not appear they were blowing anything up, according to a SPD representative. Officers informed them of the complaint and advised them to move to a “more open area.” No further action was taken.
10:08 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the Sidney Apartments for a report of a cardboard box on fire that appeared to be starting a garage fire, a SPD representative said. The Sidney Fire Department also responded to the call. “Essentially, in a case like this, the police department acts as crowd and traffic control,” the representative said. “Our patrol cars are equipped with fire extinguishers. They will take action if they can.”