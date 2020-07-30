Sunday, July 19
8:53 a.m. — Sidney Police Department (SPD) officers responded to the area of 9th Ave. SW and 14th St. SW for a report of a “suspicious person” trying to break into a vehicle in a residential area. Officers located a male at the 1000 block of 14th St. SW who was reportedly extremely intoxicated. He denied trying to get into a moving vehicle. The person who owned the vehicle did not want to press charges. Officers gave the person a “courtesy drive” home and no charges were filed.
Monday, July 20
8:17 p.m. — SPD officers responded to a report of fireworks being discharged behind the Pheasant Run Apartments; but officers were unable to locate anyone and no further action was taken.
8:31 p.m. — SPD officers responded to a report of fireworks being discharged at the 700 Block of 7th Ave. The reporting party advised the police that people in the alley way were discharging fireworks; however, officers were called away on a higher-priority dispatch, and no further action was taken.
Tuesday, July 21
4:35 p.m. — SPD officer spoke with a complainant, who said an individual had called and claimed their bank account had been hacked. The complainant provided their own phone number and some information, including the 402 (Nebraska) area code from which the scammer allegedly called.
Wednesday, July 22
12:02 a.m. — SPD officers responded to 34th Ave. NW for a report of a “Domestic Violence in progress” from someone who reportedly heard people yelling. However, officers were unable to locate any disturbance or any person. No further action was taken.
Friday, July 24
1:25 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the 100 block of 7th St. SW to a report of a “Theft” at a business. An officer made contact with the business owner. Upon review of recorded video, it appeared there was footage of the accused subject, who was a local youth whom the officer recognized. The youth was subsequently cited into Youth Court for charges of misdemeanor theft.
6:01 p.m. — SPD officer was on patrol in the area of 3rd St. NW and recognized a person who had an active warrant for their arrest. Officer made contact, arrested the person and transported them to the Richland County Law and Justice Center jail for booking. The person was wanted on charges of obstructing a peace officer in March 2020, a SPD representative said.
8:46 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the Sidney Health Center ER for a report of an animal bite. Officers spoke with the victim, who “indicated” they had gone to an acquaintance’s residence to drop someone off, a SPD representative said. A dog approached and bit the person in the leg, according to the report. Officers contacted the owner of the dog and confirmed it was current on its rabies shots and had existing mandatory licenses. Because the animal bite occurred on private property and no city ordinances were violated, no further action was taken, the SPD representative said.
11:13 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the Pheasant Run Apartments to a report of a male and female arguing. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties. A female suspect was arrested for Partner or Family Member Assault. She was transported to the Richland County Law and Justice Center for booking.
Saturday, July 25
11:22 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the Sidney Health Center for a report of an “intoxicated” male. It was believed he had driven himself to the medical facility. As he was leaving on foot, officers approached him and confirmed he appeared to be intoxicated. They gave him a “courtesy ride” home and no further action was taken.