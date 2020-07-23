Sunday, July 12
3:05 a.m. — Sidney Police Department (SPD) officers responded to KB Bubbles Laundromat at 9th Ave. NE for a report of stolen laundry. The reporting party came to the laundromat at about 2 a.m. and left. When he returned, his clothes were reportedly gone. The estimated value of laundry was $50 to $60. The case is pending.
10:06 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the 900 block of Lincoln Ave. SW for a report of a disturbance involving several individuals. Officers determined it was a verbal argument stemming from a long-standing feud. However, officers discovered a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia. Two individuals were arrested and booked for possession of dangerous drugs (marijuana) and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. There were reportedly about six people present but it is unclear how many were actively involved in the disturbance.
Monday, July 13
8:00 a.m. — SPD officers responded to the IGA supermarket for a shoplifting complaint. Officers made contact with store employees, who identified a male, who “had been observed with taking food products and left without paying for them” a SPD representative said. The 21-year-old subject was arrested for misdemeanor theft (first offense).
12:42 p.m. — SPD dispatch received a call from a party that said they wanted to file a report of an email scam, but when an officer attempted to make contact with the reporting party they were unreachable. No further action was taken.
1:40 p.m. — SPD officer met with a complainant at the Richland County Law and Justice Center who had a letter, reportedly from the Department of Labor and Revenue. The officer recognized the letter from a previous call and advised the reporting party it was a scam and not to respond.
3:49 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the Sidney Municipal Swimming Pool for a report of a fight between juveniles. Officers arrived and met with the involved parties. The parents were contacted and asked to take custody of their kids. The two youths were cited into youth court for “Disorderly Conduct.”
Tuesday, July 14
9:35 p.m. — SPD officers were advised by a reporting party that fireworks were being discharged about two blocks from the reporting party’s residence near the 800 block of 8th Ave SE, but no one was found and nor further action was taken.
Thursday, July 16
3:50 p.m. — SPD officers responded to Ebenezer Congregational Church for a “vandalism” report. Officers made contact with the church pastor who said some people were putting up fliers and gluing them to windows. The pastor indicated they wanted to press charges. An adult female was subsequently arrested and booked for misdemeanor criminal mischief.
8:50 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the area of 22nd Ave. NW and West Holly St. near the Sidney golf course for a report of a male who appeared to be falling down and intoxicated. Officers gave the man, 44, a “courtesy ride” home, according to a SPD representative, and turned over to a “sober person.”
Friday, July 17
1:32 p.m. — SPD officers spoke with a reporting party, who said they received a call from someone claiming they were with the Richland County Law and Justice Center. A detective advised that it was a scam and no further action was taken.
5:56 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the parking lot behind Domino’s Pizza in the Reynolds shopping center. The reporting party noticed their parked vehicle had a scrape and some paint transfer on the left side of the vehicle. There are no known suspects but security camera footage was requested in an attempt to identify a suspect.
8:40 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the Sidney Health Center Emergency for a call about an animal bite. Officers made contact with the bite victim, who indicated she had found a kitten under the hood of her vehicle. When she tried to remove the animal, it bit her. The kitten was impounded