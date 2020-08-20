Sunday, August 9
8:24 p.m. — Sidney Police Department (SPD) officers responded to the 700 block of 3rd St. SE related to a complaint that a person had received a “scam” call. Officers took the report, but “no money was lost, so the matter is closed,” according to a SPD spokesperson.
10:47 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the 700 block of 4th St. NE to a “domestic assault” call. After they arrived, officers determined no crime had been committed and the case was closed.
Monday, August 10
10:41 a.m. — SPD officers responded to the 600 block of 11th SW for a report of a “Facebook-related harassment.” The complainant said they blocked the person from their Facebook page but wanted to notify the police and provide the name of the person accused of harassing them. When asked if the person accused of harassment was local, a SPD representative said, “Yes.”
12:48 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the Sidney Health Center parking lot for a report of a “suspicious person.” When officers arrived, they spoke with a male, reported to have caused “the disturbance.” The person said he was upset after learning someone had died, according to a SPD representative. No further action was taken.
Tuesday, August 11
9:42 a.m. — SPD officers responded to Sidney Health Center ER for a report of an animal bite occurring at a day-care center. A dog at the day-care center reportedly bit a child. Officers confirmed proof of rabies vaccine and current license and no further action was taken, according to a SPD representative.
2:46 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the 500 block of 26th Ave. NW for a report of a “scam call.” The complainant said they did not provide any information to the caller but the report was submitted to the Montana Office of Consumer Protection [contact: 406-444-4500], according to a SPD representative, who said there are “no further leads.”
Wednesday, August 12
3:07 p.m. — SPD officers received an “assault” call from the Montana Child Abuse Hotline [contact: 800-346-5437]. No further information was provided because the case is under investigation.
7:03 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the 1000 block of 13th St. SW regarding a “domestic disturbance in progress,” a SPD representative said. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties and arrested an adult female for Partner or Family Member Assault (PFMA). The person was also charged with “resisting arrest,” according to the report.
Thursday, August 13
9:43 a.m. — SPD officers responded to a “fraud” call. A person contacted law enforcement to report someone was “fraudulently” withdrawing funds from a bank account. The reporting party, a bank representative, thought the person lived in Sidney. “However, the person lived elsewhere in Montana,” according to a SPD representative, who explained the reporting party was from the bank and had called the police because a client had informed them they had been embezzled. “Essentially, this was not a Sidney matter,” the SPD representative said. Police advised the bank employee to have the client contact their local authorities.
Friday, August 14
3:11 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the 900 block of Aster Court regarding a report of an “assault in progress.” Officers arrived and made contact, but discovered no physical assault had occurred. A SPD representative described it as a “verbal exchange.” Officers advised the reporting parties to separate, and no further action was taken.
Saturday, August 15
11:49 p.m. — SPD officers responded to a call at the Cattle-ac club from a female requesting an officer. The officers determined it was a “verbal altercation” between a male and a female, but no physical assault had occurred. Management told the parties to leave and never return, the SPD representative said. Consequently, the offending parties were “trespassed,” which establishes a written police report. If they return to the establishment, the people can be arrested, since police now have a report with their names, verifying they have been “trespassed” from the Cattle-ac.