Sunday, July 5
2:00 p.m. — Sidney Police Department (SPD) officers responded to the 400 block of Lincoln Ave. NW for a report of a female fighting with a male over keys. “Two suspects came into an apartment and tried to take some vehicle keys belonging to a female,” a SPD representative said, noting the case is under investigation. “So they did want to pursue charges.”
Thursday, July 9
6:31 a.m. — SPD officers responded to a business at the 300 block of 22nd Ave. NW for a report of a broken window. “The window was broken out some time in the night,” a SPD representative said. “No leads in this particular case.” An investigation is pending.
11:41 a.m. — SPD officer was driving near Lincoln and Holly and came to a stop at a traffic light. The driver in front of the police officer rear-ended the vehicle in front of them. “I called for a patrol officer,” said the police officer. “I got in behind them, turned my lights on” and proceeded to conduct crowd control.
6:24 p.m. — SPD officer, as well as the Sidney Fire Department, responded to a call of a “vehicle fire” at the 600 block of S. Central Ave. and 6th St. “The complainant had put out the fire with a fire extinguisher in front of the Park Plaza Motel,” said a SPD representative.
Friday, July 10
11:49 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the 100 block of 7th Ave. SW to a report of “people fighting in a neighboring apartment,” a SPD representative said. An officer made contact with a male and female. The couple apologized for the noise and no further action was taken.
Saturday, July 11
12:33 a.m. — SPD officers on patrol observed a male urinating in public at the 200 block of 2nd Ave. NW. The man was reportedly highly intoxicated and was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and booked. The “suspect was non-compliant and verbally abusive to officers and detention staff,” said a SPD representative.
1:05 a.m. — SPD officers responded to a “domestic violence” call at Bagnell RV Park at the 600 block of Warren Lane, where two brothers were reportedly drunk inside an RV and fighting with their mother. After the officers arrived the two men were taken into custody for Partner or Family Member Assault and obstructing a peace officer.
12:20 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the 200 block of 9th Ave. NW and took a report of a stolen firearm. The matter is currently under investigation. “I’d say we get less than half a dozen per month,” a SPD representative said of stolen firearm reports. “It’s relatively common. Firearms are valuable items.”
1:23 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the 1000 block of 15th St. SW for a report of a stolen cargo trailer with an estimated value of approximately $10,000, according to a SPD representative. The case is currently under investigation.
2:58 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the 100 block of 7th Ave. SW for a “harassment” call. Officers determined it was an argument between two tenants and that the issue had been resolved prior to their arrival. No further action was taken.
3:44 p.m. — SPD officers responded to a “suspicious person” call in the area of the parking lot of the Tap House bar. A female in an older vehicle was reported to have been using drugs. “It looked like she may have been passed out,” a SPD representative said. She was arrested for criminal possession of dangerous drugs (marijuana, first offense), criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, and also charged with resisting arrest.
9:49 p.m. — SPD officer responded to the 400 block of 6th Ave. NE for a “fireworks” complaint. The officer spoke with the complainant, who “heard” but did not see the firework activated. No further action was taken.