Monday, July 27
11:52 a.m. — Sidney Police Department (SPD) officer responded to the Richland County Fire Department facility for a “vandalism” call pertaining to the new fire department memorial. Officer spoke with individuals but no known suspects have been identified. Total damage to masonry and bench seats is estimated at approximately $500.
10:23 p.m. — SPD officer spoke with a reporting party about an alleged “scam.” The person indicated they had received an extortion threat from somebody on the Tinder social media site after agreeing to post explicit photos on Tinder. After posting the photos, someone called claiming to be a detective with the Sidney Police Department and reportedly stated the person who posted the explicit photos would be issued a warrant “within five minutes” if he did not respond, according to a SPD representative. The person was advised that the SPD does not conduct investigations in the manner described and advised him it was likely a scam. No further action was taken.
Wednesday, July 29
7:17 a.m. — SPD officers responded to the 200 block of 10th St. SE for a “vandalism” report of slashed tires. Officers took the report from complainant and it did appear their tires had been punctured with a knife. Estimated damage was $1,000. The case is under investigation.
7:36 p.m. — SPD officer was dispatched to Veterans Memorial Park for a report of “found property.” The reporting party indicated they had found a pink or tan-colored purse on a picnic table. The purse contained no IDs, but does contain some items. As of press time, the purse remained unclaimed and was available at the Sidney Police Department.
9:00 p.m. — SPD officers were dispatched to a residence at the 1300 block of 14th St. SW for a “missing person” call. The caller could not find their young daughter. However, the child was located inside the house a few minutes later. “I told my officers, make sure you search the house,” a SPD representative said, recalling a similar case from the past where a child was found inside their house. The SPD officer called back about five minutes later, and stated, “’Yes, the child was found in the house.’”
9:12 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the area of the Sidney Public Library for a report of a “suspicious person.” A young girl was apparently walking in the area and was purportedly approached by an adult male standing next to a vehicle. The man allegedly began talking to the girl, so someone called the police because they thought it seemed suspicious. However, neither the girl nor the man were located, and no further action was taken.
Friday, July 30
1:15 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the 500 block of East Main St. for a “theft” report at a mini-storage facility. A storage unit had allegedly been broken into. The lock was removed with bolt cutters. The reporting party claimed some power tools were missing. The SPD is awaiting security footage.