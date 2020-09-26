Sunday, September 13
12:01 p.m. — Sex Offense: Sidney Police Department (SPD) officers received a call from an individual filing a complaint about an alleged rape the previous night. The call was not from the victim, according to a SPD representative. Sidney police officers responded and the matter is under investigation.
Monday, September 14
4:12 p.m. — Reckless Driver: SPD officers received a call about an SUV that failed to stop for a school bus. Officers responded to the area but did not locate the vehicle — identified by the caller as a white GMC Acadia.
4:24 p.m. — Stolen Property: SPD officers responded to a call at the 400 block of 6th St. SE for a report of a stolen bicycle. Officers spoke with the compaintant, who said a BMX bike had been stolen from their yard. Officers took a report, but there are no current leads, according to a SPD representative, who offered this description of the bike: “Tires and hand grips were tan. Frame was black. Handlebars and forks are green.”
Tuesday, September 15
12:20 p.m. — Suspicious Person: SPD officers responded to the 900 block of North Central Ave. for a report of someone laying behind the “old North Shop Company” building. The person appeared to be a transient, but indicated they were not in need of assistance, according to a SPD representative. (In other words, the person did not require medical assistance, the representative explained.) No further action was taken.
Wednesday, September 16
7:34 a.m. — Trespass: SPD officers responded to a call and found the transient discovered the previous day behind the “old North Shop Company” building. An officer on patrol was flagged down by someone who reported a person “sleeping under a tree.” Officer requested that the person “move on,” according to a SPD representative, who said the transient did so “without incident.”
1:14 p.m. — Missing Person: SPD officers received a report from Sidney Middle School indicating a 7th grade male student had left the school without permission and was not at home. Officers searched the area. A short time later, school staff reported the boy had been located by his parents. No further action was taken.
8:12 p.m. — Harassment: SPD officers received a call from an out-of-state woman who said her ex-husband was sending harassment text messages. “The caller indicated the ex-husband still lives in Sidney,” a SPD representative said. However, officers were unable to make contact with the ex-husband because no address was given by the caller, who was advised to block the person.
Thursday, September 17
11:59 a.m. — Drug Paraphernalia: SPD officers responded to the 2000 block of Crocus Drive for a report of someone finding drug paraphernalia on their property. The caller indicated they found a grocery bag containing broken marijuana pipes, which they turned over to the police officers. The pipes were kept as evidence “for later destruction,” a SPD representative said. “It’s contraband, so we’ve gotta seize it and dispose of it properly,” he said.
Friday, September 18
8:56 a.m. — Theft: SPD officers responded to the 400 block of 3rd Ave. SW for a report of a stolen bike. Officers spoke to the “victim,” who discovered their bike was missing from a bike rack at the apartment building where it was parked. A SPD representative described the bike as a “seafoam green Trek Navigator.” He said officers are working to obtain surveillance footage in the area and the “matter is under investigation.”
12:44 p.m. — Threats: SPD officers responded to 2nd St. NW and 4th Ave. NW for a complaint that someone had driven up to them and made a threatening comment. The person who allegedly made the threat was identified by name and officers made contact with the individual. The person denied they had made any threats and no charges were filed. A SPD representative said the complainant “just wanted the person talked to.”