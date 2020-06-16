Sidney Police Department Official Statement:
SIDNEY, MT. (12:52 p.m.) – The Sidney Police Department is pleased to announce that the missing youth, Collin Gillespie, has been located and is being evaluated at Sidney Health Center.
This matter continues to be an active investigation, so no further information will be released at this time.
The Sidney Police Department would like to express our sincere gratitude to the many members of this community for their spirit of volunteerism and willingness to help. We had many people contact us wishing to help organize or be a part of search parties. It is the people of this community that truly make Sidney and Richland County a great place to live. We’d specifically like to thank Lower Yellowstone Irrigation and Bakken Rotors for their help in the search.
UPDATE: The Sidney Police Department has located the child reported earlier today as missing. An official SPD announcement will be made shortly.
On 6/15/20 at approximately 11:43 p.m. the Sidney Police Department received a report of a missing juvenile male, identified as Collin Gillespie, 11 years old. It was reported that he left his residence at approximately 2:45 pm. He was last seen by friends at approximately 6:40 p.m. Collin is a Type 1 Diabetic and was due to take his Insulin at 7 p.m. on June 15, 2020. He was last seen wearing a Lime Green T-shirt, blue jeans, and white socks. He was not wearing shoes. Collin is approximately 5'3" and 110 pounds, blue eyes, and Dark Brown to Black Hair. If you have seen Collin or know where he might be please call the Sidney Police Department at 406-433-2210 or 911.