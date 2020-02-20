Friday, Feb. 14
9:17 p.m. — Sidney Police Department (SPD) officer responded to a report of a reckless driver near the 700 block of South Central Ave. Officers located the vehicle but after following the vehicle, and “due to the reporting party not wanting to sign a complaint,” officers were “unable to obtain their own probable cause for a stop,” an SPD representative said. No further action was taken.
Thursday, Feb. 13
10:42 p.m. — SPD officer on patrol observed a vehicle with its tail lights illuminated at night, parked in an alley between the 600 block of 5th St. SE and 6th St. SE. Officer decided to investigate and discovered a female driver in the vehicle, which was stuck in the snow. The driver “had obvious signs of being the victim of assault,” according to an SPD representative, “bruising and blood on her face.” During the ensuing investigation, additional officers appeared at the scene. The officers obtained a warrant to search a nearby residence. “An adult male was arrested and taken into custody,” along with the female driver. Both suspects were booked for suspicion of “felony drug possession,” the SPD representative said. The case is currently under investigation.
3:08 p.m. — SPD officers responded to a hit-and-run call at the Sidney Health Center Clinic parking lot. Officers checked the video surveillance and submitted a crash report. No additional information was available at press time.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
7:35 p.m. — SPD officers responded to a call from a local gas station. Attendant had found what appeared to be a bag of narcotics on the floor of the store. “Video surveillance may reveal more,” an SPD representative said. The case is under investigation.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
3:53 p.m. — SPD officer spoke with a nurse from Mercy Medical center in Williston, N.D. about a person being treated for a dog bite who allegedly had been bitten the previous day in Sidney, Mont. Officer spoke with the bite victim by phone and learned the bite occurred outside of Sidney city limits, and referred the case to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Monday, Feb. 10
1:06 p.m. — SPD officer met with a reporting party at the Sidney Law and Justice Center. The complainant alleged fraud had occurred through a banking transaction. After determining the complainant lived in Fairview, the case was referred to the appropriate Fairview authorities.
11:23 a.m. — SPD officers received a report from Montana Child Abuse Hotline of an “alleged incident of sexual contact between an adult male and a juvenile female,” according to an SPD representative, who noted the phone call was originally reportedly made a year earlier. The case is under investigation.
Sunday, Feb. 9
6:21 p.m. — SPD officers responded to a report of a pickup truck stolen from the scene. The vehicle had been left running in the parking lot of a tractor supply company. The truck was found within a few minutes and safely returned. No charges were filed.
2:51 p.m. — SPD officers responded to a report of a domestic assault in progress at a place of business. The officers spoke with the involved parties and determined the individuals were intoxicated, but that no assault had been committed. No further action was taken.