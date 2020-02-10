Tuesday, Jan. 28
9:45 a.m. — Sidney Police Department (SPD) responded to a call for a person wanted on a warrant. Request for pickup and hold of person wanted on violation of parole.
7:26 p.m. — SPD received a call about a possible drunk driver at the 300 block of South Central Avenue. Police determined suspect was not drunk, and no action was taken.
8:42 p.m. — SPD answered a call from a person reporting harassment at a trailer park, telling the dispatcher the person knew where they were and could see them. Police found no suspects in the described location and took no further action.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
3:05 p.m. — SPD answered a report of a runaway. Caller reported a child had "taken off" from home. Police learned the child went to a grandparent's residence and determined no further action was necessary.
10:31 p.m. — SPD responded to a call of a disturbance at a Sidney area hotel. Officers met with intoxicated parties, who had gotten into an argument. No charges were filed and no arrests were made.
Thursday, Jan. 30
2:10 p.m. — SPD received a report of suspected counterfeit money. After review, Sidney Police officers referred the case to the appropriate Fairview authorities.
5:21 p.m. — SPD answered a call for a report of a suspected wanted person. Police did not find the person, and no further action was required.
Friday, Jan. 31
2:13 p.m. — SPD responded to a call reporting a stolen vehicle. Police arrived and discovered it was actually unauthorized use of a vehicle. Suspect was wanted on a prior misdemeanor and police officers arrested the person on a prior warrant.
Saturday, Feb. 1
3:04 p.m. — SPD answered a call reporting a reckless and possibly drunk driver in an "old white vehicle." Officers responded but were unable to locate the vehicle. No arrests were made.