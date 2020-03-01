Sunday, Feb. 16
4:30 p.m. — Sidney Police Department (SPD) officers responded to the 1100 block of S. Central Ave. after reports that a vehicle had been broken into at a nearby business parking lot. Owner of vehicle phoned police. “Surveillance video showed a customer leaving the business had spun out in their vehicle, kicking up rocks and debris,” according to a SPD spokesperson. The offending party was subsequently cited for reckless driving, after the video footage was reviewed the next day. About four days after the video was reviewed, police located the offending party, the spokesperson said.
9:48 p.m. — SPD officers responded to a runaway call near the Old Reynolds area at the 1100 block of S. Central. A parent advised officers that their child had gotten out of the parent’s vehicle and “run off,” according to a SPD representative. The officers investigated and located the youth at a nearby residence. “Youth was subsequently cited to appear at a nearby youth court,” the spokesperson said. “Anytime law enforcement is contacted by a parent about a ‘very vulnerable’ youth...maybe the youth is acting out, the remedy we can provide is to cite the youth into youth court and allow the youth court to intervene, give guidance, help the parent. The official charge is called Youth In Need of Intervention. It actually works fairly well.”
Monday, Feb. 17
2:30 p.m. — SPD officers responded to a hit-and-run call at the Sidney Health Center parking lot. They completed an accident report, located the offending driver and cited the person for “failure to ID” after striking an unattended vehicle.
4:51 p.m. — SPD officers met with a man from a Richland County home for developmentally disabled persons who complained of harassment. “He came to the law center to complain about something that happened at the home,” said an SPD representative. “His caretaker called and said he needed to speak to an officer.” No charges were apparently filed.
5:18 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the 200 block of 3rd St. NW, where the reporting party indicated a neighbor’s dog had bit her hand. The officers determined no dog bite had occurred that could be proved and the dog’s owner was issued a warning for “Dog at Large.”
Tuesday, Feb. 18
12:03 p.m. — SPD officer spoke with reporting party about a possible scam. The person said they had received a phone message warning them that their Social Security had been compromised and would be cancelled if they did not call back. Officer determined no call back had occurred, and the the person had not released any personal information.
3:50 p.m. — SPD officers were advised, based on a call from the local Department of Family Services (affiliated with the Montana State Department of Health & Human Services), that an assault had been reported. The officers met with the alleged victim, who provided a statement at the Sidney Law and Justice Center. The matter is under investigation as a “Domestic Assault” involving a partner or family matter, according to a SPD representative.
3:52 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the Sidney Health Center emergency room. A purported victim had allegedly been assaulted by a partner or spouse. Per law, medical emergency personnel are required to report domestic violence allegations, an SPD representative explained. The matter is under investigation. “At this point, no arrests have been made,” said the representative.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
2:19 a.m. — SPD officers responded to the 1100 block of 5th St. SW to a report of a vehicle that had struck a parked car and the driver had left the scene heading west. Officers found the vehicle a few blocks away, “disabled,” said an SPD spokesperson. The driver was determined to be intoxicated and was charged with a DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.
9:33 a.m. — SPD officers responded to Sidney Middle School after a report they had discovered a “vape pen” they suspected was used to smoke THC. Upon arrival at the school, officers were advised the device was found by a student, who turned it in to school staff, which turned the device over to the police officers. “Liquid inside the device did test positive for THC,” a SPD spokesperson said. “However, there are no leads or suspects at this time.”
Thursday, Feb. 20
12:10 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the Sidney office for Montana Department of Corrections (MTDOC) after a call from a probation officer to SPD dispatch. The MTDOC probation officer “relayed that a probationer had tested positive for alcohol at treatment court,” said an SPD representative, who explained the probation officer was issuing a “pick-up and hold warrant” for a probationer. SPD officers located the person and arrested the individual for parole violation.
6:01 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the 1000 block of 5th St. SW after a report of stolen prescription medication at a residence. The case is under investigation.
Friday, Feb. 21
3:30 p.m. — SPD officers responded to a “Welfare Check” call from a landlord, who had not recently seen a tenant. The officers investigated and contacted the tenant, and determined they were OK and did not need assistance.
9:14 p.m. — SPD officers responded to a reckless driver report, but a highway patrol officer had already handled it. The trooper did not report any driving behavior that would justify a stop or subsequent charges, according to a SPD spokesperson.
Saturday, Feb. 22
2:38 p.m. — SPD officers responded to a hit-and-run report at the 200 block of 3rd Ave. SW. Officers were advised by the caller that their vehicle had been hit some time in the past week while parked in an alley. The case is under investigation.