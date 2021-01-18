The new semester has had time to settle down now and get into motion more, meaning plenty of things happening in the Sidney Public Schools district.
In the coming days alone, a lot will be happening, and students involved with a lot of different activities will be performing or honored in some way.
With that said, here are three things to look for happening at Sidney Public Schools.
Senior Special
A fairly big group of Sidney High School seniors are going to have the spotlight on them this Friday.
The boy’s and girl’s basketball teams host Glasgow for some games, with the girl’s game starting at 5:00 p.m. and the boy’s game following at 6:30 p.m.
While the basketball games will provide the action, Friday is senior night for both basketball teams, as well as the Sidney cheer squad and the speech/drama/debate team too.
The cheer team has been at the home basketball games this year, performing and working toward a big goal of theirs, and the speech/drama/debate team will get a nice sendoff before they compete in the Eastern Class A Divisional on Saturday.
Senior night is when these students get to reflect on their careers at the high school, and their parents get to be center stage with them for the recognition.
Sidney Cheer
Speaking of that goal the cheer team is working toward, the time for it to come to fruition is rapidly approaching.
In February, the team will compete (virtually) in a dance competition, and if you want to know what the routine looks like, anyone who has attended a basketball game already will know.
The team has been performing the wonderful and colorful routine at halftimes of home basketball games. The routine has a special feature, with the lights all being turned off (with the exception of a few colorful lights), and the cheerleaders wear neon clothing to shine in the darkness.
For dancing in darkness with less vision than usual, the cheerleaders have performed the routine really well so far, and it is sure to always be a crowd pleaser.
Student Learning
The third quarter started on Monday, which means a (kind of) new slate for students.
With a new year and a new quarter, now may be the time for any students struggling to get some good grades and help their overall standing be improved.
On top of it being a new quarter, the new semester signals important information regarding off-site learning.
Any students who wanted to opt back in to on-site learning had to do so before this semester started, and if you want your student to opt-out and do off-site learning, you must complete paperwork to do so.
The paperwork for this must be completed and turned into the school your child attends by Jan. 28.