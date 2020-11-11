During a Facebook Live on Tuesday, Nov. 10, Sidney Public Schools Superintendent Brent Sukut said that the district has a number of students and staff in quarantine.
The concern the district has is that there is a higher volume of staff who have tested positive or who have been asked to quarantine at home, and there is a shortage of substitute teachers throughout the district, Sukut said.
As of the Facebook Live, the district had 37 students in quarantine, and Sukut said that at least ten of those students will come out of quarantine as of Wednesday, Nov. 11.
There are four students who are active positive cases, and there are 15 recovered positive cases. In total, there have been 19 total positive student cases among students in the district since the beginning of the school year.
Numbers for staff who are in quarantine or who have tested positive were not accurate as of the Facebook Live, but Sukut said there are seven staff members in quarantine, five positive cases among staff and four staff who have recovered, a total of nine cases in the district.
The issue the district ran into is that some of the student cases are younger students, which forces some staff to then stay home to care for them and allow them to have their online education at home.
"We're really starting to run into a staff shortage right now just because of our numbers. Now when we get into next week, we start to look at those projections, if we don't have more positive cases, more people that go into quarantine, we're in a lot better situation looking at next week. We're really just trying to get into that Thanksgiving Break, hopefully get our staff a chance to take a breath and then come back hopefully at full staff," Sukut said.
Sukut added that the district asked everyone to encourage their students to wear a mask, especially while they are at school. Masks are mandatory at school.
Students who ignore to wear their masks properly, or who ignore requests by a teacher to wear their mask, will not be allowed to attend school on-site. There is a three strike system, and after a third time of being written up for blatantly not wearing a mask, that student is then a safety concern to the district, meaning they would have to go to the off-site learning system.
Also, at that point, you are not able to participate in activities because if you are a safety concern at school, you are a safety concern at that activity, Sukut said.
Sukut said this is because the district is trying to keep everyone safe and to allow everyone to learn and be in school.
Sukut added that students who have to quarantine still have to complete all assigned work, otherwise non-completed work will result in failing grades.
But for the most part, Sukut said students who have had to quarantine have done a great job.
The school district has utilized off-site/online learning for some of its students, and the final day for students to choose to go to off-site learning was Oct. 18, Sukut said.
More information will be coming out about off-site learning for the future of this school year, but the district will be assessing its situation at the end of the first semester to see if off-site learning is an option for the second semester, Sukut said.
"We're anticipating that that's going to be the case, we just have to basically see what regulations fall upon us over the next month and a half," Sukut said.
He added that as of right now, there's not a lot the district can do right now, but they do know that the district will be hitting that benchmark in this first semester and will have that second round of potential opt-out options for students and parents.
Sukut said that since the beginning of the school year and even now, the district wants all of its students in classrooms with their teachers because its so beneficial.
The second semester may look different than the first semester, though, based on what federal and state regulations the district may have to follow.
Sukut said that students who participated in off-site learning for the first semester should be ready for the possibility, although slim, that they may be required to come back on campus for the second semester.
Sukut added that if students did learn off-site in the first semester, they had to show progress and proficiency at a high-enough level for the school to grant them credit, which will be a second-semester thing as well.
He also thanked the Richland County Health Department and the students and families and staff for all working hard and doing a great job through all this.