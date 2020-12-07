Winter sports are getting underway for Sidney High School, and plenty of other activities are also happening.
Concert band performed on Dec. 7 (look for the complete story on that in the next Sidney Herald edition), which was the same day that official practices started for winter sports in Montana.
The first semester is coming to a close soon with Winter Break on the horizon, but for now, here is what is happening in Sidney Public Schools in the coming week.
Seventh/Eighth grade
Sports are already underway for the seventh and eighth grade teams, and they will have more action upcoming this week.
On Thursday, the seventh grade and eighth grade A and B girl’s basketball teams will be facing off against Miles City.
The seventh grade teams will play at Miles City, and the eighth grade teams will host Miles City. The games for the eighth grade teams will be played at Sidney Middle School.
For both seventh and eighth grade, the first games will start at 4:30 p.m.
The middle school wrestling team will be home on Saturday, hosting a meet at 10:00 a.m. at Sidney High School, and the seventh and eighth grade girl’s basketball teams will travel to the Miles City Tournament, which starts at 10:00 a.m. Game matchups are still to be decided as of Dec. 7.
High School
On Friday, the Sidney High School speech/drama/debate teams will have a virtual meet starting at 4 p.m., with the virtual host being Laurel.
Then, rounding out the week on Saturday, the speech/drama/debate teams will continue the virtual meet hosted by Laurel, with the first events starting at 8:00 a.m.
Sidney Public Schools
The next board meeting for Sidney Public Schools is right around the corner. It will take place on Monday, Dec. 14, starting at 7:00 p.m.
Winter Break will also start on Thursday, Dec. 24. On Wednesday, Dec. 23, there will be a noon release for students.