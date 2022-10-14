Frank during her first sailing (2019) onboard the ARC Honor. This RO-RO (roll on-roll off), or car carrier, sails between the U.S. East Coast and Northern Europe. Here, she is working the mooring winch in preparation for tying up the vessel in port
Breanna Frank graduated from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York in June and will commission as an Ensign with the U.S. Coast Guard beginning in December. The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy is known to some as “the best kept secret” of the five Federal Service Academies, started in 1943 by Franklin D. Roosevelt as the Navy was in desperate need of maritime support delivering goods.
The 2018 Sidney High School graduate first heard about the opportunity during her nomination interview for the U.S. Airforce Academy (USAFA), and while she was not accepted into the USAFA, she said she was pulled in by one of the Merchant Marine Academy coaches who enticed her with a plethora of possibilities.
A few of those opportunities included the ability to travel and see the world, as well as being able to automatically commission into the U.S. Navy Reserves or apply Active Duty to any of the other military branches.
“I knew it would be difficult,” Frank said. “It was such a long way from home and I spent the first two and a half weeks at Indoc, which was intense training.”
The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy requires a four year education and five year service commitment, but it was an easy decision for Frank who knew she wanted to attend college and serve in some capacity. She spent four months on the commercial vessel, ARC Honor, during her first sail and spent her second sail aboard another commercial vessel, the Yorktown Express. Thus far, she has spent two summers, approximately 330 days, on the water.
“I was able to go to Northern Europe and I have met people from all over the country and world. Even though it was challenging, I would do it all over again,” Frank said.
Frank applied for a commision with the Coast Guard twice, and the second time was the charm. The Coast Guard’s Mission, values, purpose and people all drew her she said. Additionally, she said she liked that it is one of the smaller forces and offers many opportunities for new duty assignments. Frank will be stationed at Sector Puget Sound in Seattle, Washington.
“I will complete an intense Marine Inspector (MI) program while mastering complex US and international regulations on diverse vessel types, i.e. passenger vessels, tank ships, cargo ships, and barges. I will be evaluating security, vessel operations, crew competency, and environmental protection compliance in the nation’s third largest port!” Frank said.
With a Bachelor of Science in Maritime Logistics & Security, Frank’s future goals are to make the rank of Captain (0-6), see the world, and to become a fixed wing pilot. She said she plans to submit a package to flight school after her first tour.
For as much as this experience has changed her life, Frank believes it could be just as impactful for others and wants to get the word out about the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
“I think there are a lot of people who haven’t heard about it and don’t know how many opportunities are really available to them through the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy,” she said.
As Frank prepares for her next adventure as a merchant mariner and soon to be Coast Guard officer, she hopes others will take it into consideration as readily as the Army, Navy, Airforce, or Marines.
For more information about the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, visit www.usmma.edu.