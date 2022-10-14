Breanna Frank

After 84 days of no shore leave, Frank is pictured finally touching land during her second sailing onboard the Yorktown Express

Breanna Frank graduated from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York in June and will commission as an Ensign with the U.S. Coast Guard beginning in December. The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy is known to some as “the best kept secret” of the five Federal Service Academies, started in 1943 by Franklin D. Roosevelt as the Navy was in desperate need of maritime support delivering goods.

Previous Superintendent of the United States Merchant Marine Academy, Vice Admiral (VADM) Jack Buono, class of 1978 (L) pictured here with Frank (R) on her graduation day - June 18, 2022

The 2018 Sidney High School graduate first heard about the opportunity during her nomination interview for the U.S. Airforce Academy (USAFA), and while she was not accepted into the USAFA, she said she was pulled in by one of the Merchant Marine Academy coaches who enticed her with a plethora of possibilities.

Breanna Frank (L) and her mom Michelle Frank (R) on "Day 0" of her Indoctrination period
Frank during her first sailing (2019) onboard the ARC Honor. This RO-RO (roll on-roll off), or car carrier, sails between the U.S. East Coast and Northern Europe. Here, she is working the mooring winch in preparation for tying up the vessel in port


