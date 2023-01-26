The City of Sidney Water Department is currently completing a service line inventory for all services connected to the City’s water system.
Sidney’s water system was installed in 1915 and original service lines were galvanized iron pipe. As the galvanized iron pipe service lines failed, they were commonly replaced with lead until about 1928. At that time, copper became the typical new and replacement water line installation. Currently there are four known lead service lines still in use today in Sidney.
The Lead and Copper Rule Revision (LCRR) of Dec. 2021 states that water systems must complete an initial service line inventory by Oct. 16, 2024.
As part of this inventory, it is very likely that homeowners and businesses will be contacted by water department personnel to confirm service line material that supplies the building. We are also required to identify the material from the building to the water main. It also may be required for us to excavate near the street to identify lines suspected to be lead in the older portions of our system.
With 2,500 services to identify, this process will be very time consuming for our staff. Customer cooperation will greatly aid in the completion of this inventory.
It is possible to have lead in water even if the building is not served by a lead service line. Generally, when lead and copper is found in the drinking water, the most likely source is from the corrosion of a building's plumbing and fixtures. The use of lead services and solder was federally banned in 1986. In a further attempt to reduce lead from drinking water, in 2011 the lead content allowed in fittings and fixtures supplying water was reduced from 8% to 0.25%.
In order to reduce exposure to lead and copper, it is best to keep water fresh. If water is not used for several hours or more, lead and copper may leach into the water. To avoid this, it is recommended to flush water for a couple of minutes to ensure that fresh water from the main enters the home. A water pitcher with the appropriate filter may also be used to reduce lead and copper from the drinking water.
More information about lead and copper in drinking water can be found on the Montana DEQ website. If you have specific questions or concerns about your service line, please contact the Water Dept. at 406-433-1117.