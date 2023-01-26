The City of Sidney Water Department is currently completing a service line inventory for all services connected to the City’s water system.

Sidney’s water system was installed in 1915 and original service lines were galvanized iron pipe. As the galvanized iron pipe service lines failed, they were commonly replaced with lead until about 1928. At that time, copper became the typical new and replacement water line installation. Currently there are four known lead service lines still in use today in Sidney.



