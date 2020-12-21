It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and each time it comes, some familiar and usual things happen amongst family and friends.
Traditions are a big part of the holiday season, and with Christmas, families and friends gather to do things that they can share and enjoy with each other.
Some Sidney residents talked about what their traditions are, and each one is fun and something they do with their families each time Christmas comes around.
Part of any tradition is including more people as the family or friend group grows, and that’s precisely what happened in Katie Dasinger’s case.
Dasinger, who is the head coach for the cheer team at Sidney High School, said that the tradition she and her family engages in each year has been in her husband’s family for a long time, and his family has brought in the in-laws and babies born to be part of the tradition.
“So we have two, the first is that on Christmas Eve day, we get $20 and to buy gag gifts for everyone in the family (12 people), and then on Christmas Day, we have a big family-wide scavenger hunt where we find all sorts of treasures,” Dasinger said.
A big part of the holidays is baking, where cookies, pies and plenty of other goods are baked together for the family to enjoy.
For Jill Stanek, the head coach of the volleyball team at Sidney High School, baking is one thing that usually helps add to the holiday spirit when her family is together.
The one thing that for sure shows up for her family when they cook together: Lefse.
Lefse, which Stanek said is like a tortilla made with potatoes, is a popular dish around Sidney. Stanek said she is the worst leafs roller on earth, so she peels the potatoes and does the taste testing.
Sugar and butter put on top of the lease are a nice tough too, Stanek added.
Baking is a big part of the holiday season for Kilee Sundt and her family, too.
Sundt, the band director and a music teacher at Sidney High School, said that when Christmas comes and the family gets together, baking is what always gets done.
She said that her family has grown as well, so more people will be part of the tradition as the years go by.
Another part of Sundt’s life that does coincide with the holidays is the Winter Concert that the SHS bands always put on. These winter concerts help the band and everyone in attendance kick off the holiday season and hear some good Christmas music.
The holiday traditions that Dasinger, Stanek and Sundt shared are ones that their families have done for awhile and are cemented parts of their holiday seasons, and they are traditions that are special to them and their families.
There are plenty of other traditions that many different families have, and they are part of what make the holiday season so special this time of year.